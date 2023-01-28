Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Added To Thursday’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Crazy Steve will face Shelton Jean on Thursday night. Jean recently lost to Jonathan Gresham on the January 26 episode of the show. You can check out the updated IMPACT! on AXS TV...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review and Match Ratings
There was a lot to digest here. First and foremost, what an outstanding performance by Gunther. You don’t usually see the Iron Men of Royal Rumble matches being big men, but he did the damn thing and took an ass whoopin while doing so. The ending sequence with Cody might also be one of the best final two sequences in a Rumble match I have ever seen. It’s right up there with Shawn Michaels and Undertaker from 2007. It was so well done and drama filled, and even though the winner was obvious, they did a good job playing up the drama.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/27/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,544,000 viewers on FOX. This is up from the 2,257,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.67 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is up from the 0.55 rating the show did one week ago. This was the highest key demo rating since March 2020. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Royal Rumble News: Backstage Mood, Reactions, PPV Running Long
Fightful Select have shared some news and notes from backstage at this weekend’s Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view event. – The main event match and the beatdown angle that followed was said to have been a “curtain sellout,” with all eyes from talent and production staff glued to the monitors backstage to watch the story unfold. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were left decimated in the ring at the hands of The Bloodline following Zayn’s chairshot to the Tribal Chief.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Gunther Hits Milestone As IC Champ, RAW Video Highlights
Intercontinental Champion Gunther has achieved a new milestone in his reign with the belt. Gunther is now in the top ten for longest reigns, hitting 235 days. This surpasses both Pat Patterson’s inaugural run with the belt, and Cody Rhodes’ time as champion in 2011. The next longest-reigning champions are Shelton Benjamin at 244 days during 2004-2005, and The Rock at 264 days.
ewrestlingnews.com
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
ewrestlingnews.com
RJ City Reveals How He Began Hosting Hey! (EW), More
A Canadian actor and professional wrestler, RJ City is best known as the host of Hey! (EW), a weekly digital series produced by AEW where he interviews several AEW wrestlers in a way that allows them to flaunt their creativity and display different sides of their personalities. While speaking to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Former WWE Writer Discusses The Process Behind The WWE Draft
There have been sixteen talent drafts in WWE since 2002. Sometimes labeled the “Superstar Shake-Up,” the sporadic event provides surprises for fans and allows for fresh match-ups across the WWE brands. Former WWE writer Chris Dunn spoke about the creative process for the draft in a recent interview with Behind Enemy Lines.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dolph Ziggler Was Hand-Picked To Take Edge’s First Spear Back In 2020
Edge made an epic return at the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, and Dolph Ziggler played a large part in his comeback. The Rated-R Superstar made his return to action at the event, almost nine years after announcing his retirement. In the Men’s Rumble, Edge would deliver a spear...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – Seth Rollins Qualifies For Men’s Elimination Chamber Match
Seth Rollins picked up a crucial victory to keep his WrestleMania dreams alive on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rollins defeated Chad Gable to earn a spot in the Men’s Elimination Chamber match en route to WrestleMania 39. Austin Theory will be defending his WWE United States Championship in that high-stakes match inside the devilish steel structure.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE “Extremely Happy” With The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
The 2023 Royal Rumble was the 36th annual Royal Rumble event produced by WWE. The show was held for wrestlers from RAW and SmackDown and often didn’t include talent from NXT. This year’s event took place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome’s 30th-anniversary celebration.
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off against Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Liv Morgan Discusses Her Success & The Turning Point In Her Career
WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was a guest on the most recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke at length about the success she’s achieved over the past few years, including an important moment that occurred before last year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Pat McAfee Addresses WWE Return At The 2023 Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View Event
Former NFL athlete and WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee made his surprise return at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in San Antonio, TX. McAfee began appearing on WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown for over a year starting in April 2021. On September 7, 2022, WWE announced that McAfee would be taking a hiatus from SmackDown for the foreseeable future in order to join ESPN’s College GameDay, and would return once he’s through with the project.
ewrestlingnews.com
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/31/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. The New Day Tag Team Invitational: The Dyad vs. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade vs. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson. Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio On Drawing Influence From Konnan, Finding Success Without Rey
Since aligning himself with The Judgement Day, Dominik Mysterio has found significant success in WWE. While speaking at the pre-WWE Royal Rumble media scrum, Dominik discussed how wrestling icon Konnan has influenced his character, finding success on his own, intergender wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega Resolves Visa Issues, Will Be At AEW Dynamite
Kenny Omega has been dogged by visa issues of late, but the problems look to be behind him now. Omega hasn’t appeared on AEW television since he and the Young Bucks won the AEW Trios Championships on January 11th. According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer, the visa issues have been cleared up and Omega is expected to be at this week’s AEW Dynamite.
ewrestlingnews.com
Thunder Rosa Shares Her Goals For Her Return, Who She’d Like To Face
Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa is currently sidelined with a back injury. She’s working her way back to the ring and back to AEW television, and she has some goals for when she returns. During a recent appearance on the Steven’s Wrestling Journey podcast, Rosa shared her...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Mone Calls NJPW Persona An “Evolution” Of Sasha Banks
Mercedes Moné is excited to show what she can do in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and has called her current persona an “evolution” from Sasha Banks. Moné debuted for NJPW earlier this month at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, attacking IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after her title defense against Tam Nakano.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Talks Joining AEW, Working With Max Caster
Jeff Jarrett appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I certainly never would’ve dreamed last, um, gosh, now it’s been a year and a half ago, so 2021. Uh, the end of the summer, one of my good buddies in the gym, because I’ve always worked out and trained and it’s just who I am, a part of what I do, always been a really big cardio guy. But toward the end of the summer of 2021, a good buddy of mine, Corey, who works out at the gym but also trains folks, we just started having conversations and I guess at the time I thought it was a mistake. But I told him, I’m like, man, what happens if I started letting you train me? And then we kind of went back and forth and then I kind of just made the decision that, you know what, who knows what life’s gonna bring me? So it was probably September. I kind of dove in and started working out with him and really pushing myself. It’s a life lesson that I’ve learned over the last four or five years of being a lifetime learner in all facets of my life.”
Comments / 0