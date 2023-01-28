Jeff Jarrett appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “I certainly never would’ve dreamed last, um, gosh, now it’s been a year and a half ago, so 2021. Uh, the end of the summer, one of my good buddies in the gym, because I’ve always worked out and trained and it’s just who I am, a part of what I do, always been a really big cardio guy. But toward the end of the summer of 2021, a good buddy of mine, Corey, who works out at the gym but also trains folks, we just started having conversations and I guess at the time I thought it was a mistake. But I told him, I’m like, man, what happens if I started letting you train me? And then we kind of went back and forth and then I kind of just made the decision that, you know what, who knows what life’s gonna bring me? So it was probably September. I kind of dove in and started working out with him and really pushing myself. It’s a life lesson that I’ve learned over the last four or five years of being a lifetime learner in all facets of my life.”

6 HOURS AGO