Spire employee struck by fleeing driver in south St. Louis
A driver fleeing from police struck a Spire employee Wednesday morning in St. Louis. The employee is now hospitalized with severe injuries.
KFVS12
Beyoncé coming to St. Louis in August
Will insurance cover ice. Towing companies receiving high volume of cars. This photo shows officer Josh Maldonado's patrol car after being hit from behind by an 18-wheeler last night while he was working an accident on I-57 Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A man's in custody in connection with an...
KMOV
Man charged with multiple thefts in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office alleges a Florissant man stole more than thousands of dollars worth of property in December and January across the St. Louis area. Samuel Mudd was arrested in Overland on January 30 in connection to the crimes. Prosecutors...
FOX2now.com
16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there with his mother
The pastor at an East St. Louis church where a teenager was killed in a shootout on Sunday says he’s never seen violence at the house of worship in his 16-year tenure. 16-year-old killed at East St. Louis church was there …. The pastor at an East St. Louis...
FOX2now.com
Child shot in south St. Louis
Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child. Icy aftermath on display on St. Louis area roads. The aftermath of a slick...
Florissant man confesses to multiple thefts across Metro area worth thousands
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed charges against a Florissant man Monday who confessed to being involved in a number of thefts across the St. Louis area. According to a Facebook post from the Florissant Police Department, Samuel Mudd, 24, stole catalytic...
FOX2now.com
Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing Jennings family
Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare the life of a man who's on Missouri's death row for one of the most appalling crimes in the St. Louis area. Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing …. Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare...
Teen in custody for carjacking outside St. Louis church
A teenager is in custody in connection with a recent carjacking outside a south St. Louis church.
KMOV
‘I fought back:’ Belleville car salesman describes armed carjacking, suspects still at large
Belleville, Il. (KMOV) - Workers at Savannah Motors in Belleville say this was a car theft unlike anything they have ever experienced before. “Dragged me out of the car, kicked me out and got in telling me, ‘I’m going to blow your brains out,’” said Alex Munive.
St. Louis County man arrested for nearly $200,000 in area thefts
FLORISSANT, Mo. – A man wanted for stealing vehicles, trailers, construction equipment, tools, and catalytic converters across the St. Louis area is now under arrest. The Florissant Police Department says that Samuel Mudd, 24, faces felony stealing charges. Police found nearly $200,000 worth of stolen property during the investigation. Mudd is a suspect in many […]
Police Who ‘Owned the Night' Cost St. Louis $10 Million
A forthcoming settlement will be the second time the city pays $5 million for response to Stockley protests
KMOV
South City resident describes being victim in armed ATM robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s the bullet hole in Richard Beckett’s windshield that now serves as a fearful reminder of an incident he could never have imagined happening to him. “I’m physically fine. Mentally, I tear up every now and then thinking, ‘Wow, how am I still...
FOX2now.com
Police seeking answers after 5-year-old shot at St. Louis apartment complex
A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the head over the weekend. Police seeking answers after 5-year-old shot at St. …. A 5-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being shot in the head over the weekend. St. Louis aldermen consider $30M payment for...
St. Charles man sentenced for trying to smuggle 100 pounds of meth into St. Louis area
One of two men convicted of smuggling 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado was sentenced Tuesday.
1 dead in two-car crash early Tuesday morning
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fatal two-car crash Tuesday morning.
KSDK
Security expert offers tips while using ATMs as St. Louis police look for robbery suspects
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for suspects connected to recent robberies at several South St. Louis ATMs. The crimes happened on Jan. 23 and 28. On January 23, a 37-year-old man was using a drive-thru ATM in the Kingshighway Shopping Center according to police. During the transaction, a vehicle blocked the victim in. A masked suspect got out of and stole money at gunpoint. After getting the money, the suspect drove away.
advantagenews.com
Two car crash in Godfrey
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a head-on crash on Montclair Avenue in Godfrey Tuesday evening. One person was airlifted from the scene and traffic was blocked while the crasj was cleared and the investigation began. Police say the drivers were traveling in the 7400...
FOX2now.com
Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri laws
The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined forces with families whose relatives died in a work zone crash. They confronted politicians to save others from their pain. Families connect through tragedy to change Missouri …. The family of a child who drowned at summer camp joined...
Has Anything Changed Since St. Louis' Deadliest Mass Overdose?
Nearly a year ago, 8 people died in a mass overdose event. What are the city and county doing about it?
Woman who aided in armed robbery on Arch Grounds is sentenced
A Belleville, Illinois, woman was sentenced Tuesday for aiding in an armed robbery on the Arch Grounds in downtown St. Louis.
