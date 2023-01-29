ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community

Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes

Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
WDW News Today

Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam

We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
WDW News Today

New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World

A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
WDW News Today

Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT

On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WDW News Today

New Fluffy Pixar Crocs, Sulley Ears, Ducky & Bunny Ears at Walt Disney World

New fluffy Pixar merchandise is available at Walt Disney World. We found these fluffy Crocs, Sulley ears, and Ducky and Bunny ears in Star Traders at Magic Kingdom. A Jibbitz charm on one of these shoes says “Fluffy Festival,” the name used for Pixar merchandise featuring some of their fluffiest characters.
WDW News Today

Construction at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Impact Floridian Way Traffic

Construction on the expansion of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will impact traffic on Floridian Way through late summer 2023. The work will begin today and is expected to cause brief and intermittent delays on Floridian Way. The new traffic ramp connecting Floridian Way and World Drive finally opened in...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Floral Rugs in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby

Two new rugs adorn the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Not all of the old rugs have been replaced, but the new ones are in the front left corner, near BouTiki. They are more blue than the old rugs, with large leaf and...
WDW News Today

Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket Add-on

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a Super Nintendo World Early Access ticket add-on that allows guests to visit the land one hour before the park opens. The ticket add-on is $20-$25 and does not include park admission. Park admission for the same day is required, so you can’t just pay $20 for an hour of Super Nintendo World access.
WDW News Today

Some Deluxe Staterooms Being Converted Into Concierge Staterooms on Disney Magic Cruise Ship

Some of the deluxe staterooms aboard the Disney Magic will be converted into concierge staterooms for sailings beginning on May 5, 2023. Eleven Deluxe Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandahs (Category 4A) are being converted into Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandahs (Category 3A). This means that the room’s furnishings and amenities will be upgraded. Bookings for these rooms will be available beginning on February 1, 2023.
WDW News Today

First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
WDW News Today

APPLY NOW! – Become A Contestant on WDWNT: The Dating Game

Looking to find love this Valentine’s Day? Well you’re in luck, because WDWNT is looking for single Disney fans who are ready to make a connection with someone special in the return of our annual Dating Game!. WDWNT The Dating Game will take place live at WDWNT Celebration...
ORLANDO, FL

