WDW News Today
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
WDW News Today
Experiment 626 Is On The Loose Along The Walt Disney World Monorail Beam
We’ve found the culprit responsible for the Walt Disney World Monorail downtime this weekend: Stitch! We saw him causing trouble on a Monorail track above the Transportation and Ticket Center. Okay, what we really saw was a Stitch plush that somehow ended up under the high voltage beam of...
WDW News Today
New Pink Floral Minnie Ear Headband at Walt Disney World
A new pink floral Minnie ear headband is available at Walt Disney World. We found this new pair of ears in Fantasy Faire at Magic Kingdom. The headband and ears are covered in sparkly pink fabric. Several small fabric flowers are attached to the fronts of the ears. The bow...
WDW News Today
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Frozone, Edna, and More Limited-Time Meet and Greets Begin at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for February 2023
Several surprise limited-time meet-and-greets began at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, February 1, reportedly for the Valentine’s Day season. We already reported on Max Goof appearing in his Powerline costume on Grand Avenue. Max’s dad, Goofy, is greeting guests nearby at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge entrance. He’s in...
WDW News Today
More Characters Added to Chalk Full of Characters at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023
More characters have been added to the Chalk Full of Characters scavenger hunt at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2023 throughout World Discovery, World Nature, and World Celebration. Between this Connections Eatery entrance and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, you’ll find a young Groot. He’s growing the...
WDW News Today
New Fluffy Pixar Crocs, Sulley Ears, Ducky & Bunny Ears at Walt Disney World
New fluffy Pixar merchandise is available at Walt Disney World. We found these fluffy Crocs, Sulley ears, and Ducky and Bunny ears in Star Traders at Magic Kingdom. A Jibbitz charm on one of these shoes says “Fluffy Festival,” the name used for Pixar merchandise featuring some of their fluffiest characters.
WDW News Today
DVC Member Shoves Cast Member Over Restaurant Seating, Guest Brings Firework Into Disneyland, Drunk Man Hits Security with Cardboard Tube, & More: Daily Recap (1/30/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 30, 2023.
WDW News Today
Construction at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort to Impact Floridian Way Traffic
Construction on the expansion of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will impact traffic on Floridian Way through late summer 2023. The work will begin today and is expected to cause brief and intermittent delays on Floridian Way. The new traffic ramp connecting Floridian Way and World Drive finally opened in...
WDW News Today
Refurbishment Planned for Disney’s Vero Beach Resort Pool in Early 2024
Guests planning a trip to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in early 2024 will want to be aware that a refurbishment has been announced for several of the resort’s recreational areas. From January 8, 2024 thru “late March” 2024 the Vero Beach Feature Pool and Pirate’s Plunge Pool Slide...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Floral Rugs in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
Two new rugs adorn the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Not all of the old rugs have been replaced, but the new ones are in the front left corner, near BouTiki. They are more blue than the old rugs, with large leaf and...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Hollywood Offering Super Nintendo World Early Access Ticket Add-on
Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a Super Nintendo World Early Access ticket add-on that allows guests to visit the land one hour before the park opens. The ticket add-on is $20-$25 and does not include park admission. Park admission for the same day is required, so you can’t just pay $20 for an hour of Super Nintendo World access.
WDW News Today
Some Deluxe Staterooms Being Converted Into Concierge Staterooms on Disney Magic Cruise Ship
Some of the deluxe staterooms aboard the Disney Magic will be converted into concierge staterooms for sailings beginning on May 5, 2023. Eleven Deluxe Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandahs (Category 4A) are being converted into Concierge Family Oceanview Staterooms with Verandahs (Category 3A). This means that the room’s furnishings and amenities will be upgraded. Bookings for these rooms will be available beginning on February 1, 2023.
WDW News Today
First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
WDW News Today
Scaffolding and Scrim Covers One End of Future Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
Bello! We’re taking a look at progress on Minion Cafe, which will be part of the renamed Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida. The cafe and Villain-Con Minion Blast are both scheduled to open this summer. Crews have been seemingly expanding what was once the Monsters Cafe building with...
WDW News Today
Covered Entryway Erected at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem After Possible Fallen Brick in Universal Studios Florida
A new entryway has been erected outside the entryway to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, presumably to protect guests from falling bricks outside the attraction at Universal Studios Florida. The usual barricades outside of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem have been put away in place of something much sturdier. A large purple...
WDW News Today
First Universal Studios-Branded Loungefly Bags Featuring Minion and Fluffy Unicorn Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Two new Loungefly bags inspired by the “Despicable Me” and “Minion” franchise have arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. These are the first Loungefly bags to be specifically branded with “Universal Studios” instead of the franchise name. Unicorn Cupcake Loungefly Backpack – $90. The...
WDW News Today
Top 10 Characters Chosen for Disney100 Cast Member Name Tags Revealed at Disneyland Resort
Taking a page from the former Disney Store, Disneyland Resort is celebrating the Disney100 celebration with commemorative Cast Member name tags which allow them to share their favorite character in place of their hometown. And now we have a look into the most popular characters chosen for these special tags!
WDW News Today
APPLY NOW! – Become A Contestant on WDWNT: The Dating Game
Looking to find love this Valentine’s Day? Well you’re in luck, because WDWNT is looking for single Disney fans who are ready to make a connection with someone special in the return of our annual Dating Game!. WDWNT The Dating Game will take place live at WDWNT Celebration...
