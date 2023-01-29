ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WDW News Today

New 2023 Mardi Gras Candles, Apparel, and More Merchandise at Universal Orlando Resort

We’re only days away from the official start of the 2023 Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval and merchandise has arrived at Universal Orlando Resort. We found this round of apparel, pins, and more at several Universal Orlando Resort stores, including the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk and All Hallow’s Eve Boutique in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT

On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community

Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes

Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
Handcrafted Model Placed in Cage to Avoid Guests Breaking It at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in Universal Studios Hollywood

As guests at Disneyland have reportedly begun damaging the newly opened queue of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the team members at Universal Studios Hollywood are taking no chances with the queue of their newest attraction Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Guests who were lucky enough to have already previewed Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood may be surprised to learn that an incredibly detailed model prominently displayed in Bowser’s Castle has now been covered with a cage to prevent theft or damage.
First Look at TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume at Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Members have received their uniforms and are starting to show up to work at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. We saw one such Cast Member at the walkway entrance during our recent Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover trip. The Cast Member was standing sentinel behind the...
First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon

Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
More New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Builds Steam in Walt Disney World

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, but guests visiting Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the celebration. New MMRR gear has dropped at Walt Disney World allowing guests the chance to show off the new attraction or celebrate the original at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in style! We found these at the merchandise cart outside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Full List of Themed Treats Available at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite

Tonight is this year’s first Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite and we have the full list of special themed treats that will be available exclusively during the events. Cafe Orleans. Strawberry Cream Soda – $5.50. Churros. Chocolate & Strawberry Churro – $6.75, Critter Country churro cart, Haunted...
Cursed Coconut Club Façade Erected in CityWalk for 2023 Mardi Gras

A façade has been erected around the entrance to the Red Coconut Club in Universal Orlando CityWalk, which will become the Cursed Coconut Club for 2023 Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval. If you frequent Universal CityWalk, you have likely walked past the Red Coconut Club, one of the...
ORLANDO, FL
PHOTOS: New Floral Rugs in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby

Two new rugs adorn the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Not all of the old rugs have been replaced, but the new ones are in the front left corner, near BouTiki. They are more blue than the old rugs, with large leaf and...
New Fluffy Pixar Crocs, Sulley Ears, Ducky & Bunny Ears at Walt Disney World

New fluffy Pixar merchandise is available at Walt Disney World. We found these fluffy Crocs, Sulley ears, and Ducky and Bunny ears in Star Traders at Magic Kingdom. A Jibbitz charm on one of these shoes says “Fluffy Festival,” the name used for Pixar merchandise featuring some of their fluffiest characters.

