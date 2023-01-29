Read full article on original website
First Universal Studios-Branded Loungefly Bags Featuring Minion and Fluffy Unicorn Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Two new Loungefly bags inspired by the “Despicable Me” and “Minion” franchise have arrived at Universal Studios Hollywood. These are the first Loungefly bags to be specifically branded with “Universal Studios” instead of the franchise name. Unicorn Cupcake Loungefly Backpack – $90. The...
Covered Entryway Erected at Despicable Me Minion Mayhem After Possible Fallen Brick in Universal Studios Florida
A new entryway has been erected outside the entryway to Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, presumably to protect guests from falling bricks outside the attraction at Universal Studios Florida. The usual barricades outside of Despicable Me Minion Mayhem have been put away in place of something much sturdier. A large purple...
Scaffolding and Scrim Covers One End of Future Minion Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
Bello! We’re taking a look at progress on Minion Cafe, which will be part of the renamed Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida. The cafe and Villain-Con Minion Blast are both scheduled to open this summer. Crews have been seemingly expanding what was once the Monsters Cafe building with...
PHOTOS: Frozone, Edna, and More Limited-Time Meet and Greets Begin at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for February 2023
Several surprise limited-time meet-and-greets began at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, February 1, reportedly for the Valentine’s Day season. We already reported on Max Goof appearing in his Powerline costume on Grand Avenue. Max’s dad, Goofy, is greeting guests nearby at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge entrance. He’s in...
New 2023 Mardi Gras Candles, Apparel, and More Merchandise at Universal Orlando Resort
We’re only days away from the official start of the 2023 Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval and merchandise has arrived at Universal Orlando Resort. We found this round of apparel, pins, and more at several Universal Orlando Resort stores, including the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk and All Hallow’s Eve Boutique in Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
Florida Man Screams at Cast Members and Hits Security With Cardboard Tube Before Arrest at EPCOT
On Christmas Eve, as children were nestled snugly in their beds and visions of sugar plums danced in their heads, one Florida man was frightening the holiday crowds at EPCOT. “His loud use of profanity, screaming and arguing with employees in the restaurant disrupted the patrons and business from normal operations. … Families had to veer out of his way, and at one point a grandmother had to grab her child and physically pull her away from his direction,” according to an Orange County sheriff’s report that detailed the public spectacle.
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
PHOTOS: Walt Disney World PhotoPass Photographers Debut New Green Costumes
Walt Disney World PhotoPass photographers are now wearing their new green, environmentally-friendly costumes that Disney announced yesterday. PhotoPass photographers on Main Street, U.S.A. were still wearing the old uniform, but we saw photographers in the new green shirts in the Magic Kingdom hub. The shirts are green, while the pants...
Super Nintendo World Overcrowding Leads to Second Preview Offer for Pass Members at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a chance for Pass Members who attended the first Super Nintendo World preview on January 29 to attend a second preview on Monday, February 6 after many weren’t “able to experience the land as expected.”. We received an email about the opportunity that...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Max Goof Greets Guests in Powerline Costume at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Max Goof made a surprise appearance in his Powerline costume at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this morning. We ran into Max on Grand Avenue, near the main entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Max debuted his “A Goofy Movie” Powerline costume at Walt Disney World during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween...
Handcrafted Model Placed in Cage to Avoid Guests Breaking It at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge in Universal Studios Hollywood
As guests at Disneyland have reportedly begun damaging the newly opened queue of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the team members at Universal Studios Hollywood are taking no chances with the queue of their newest attraction Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Guests who were lucky enough to have already previewed Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood may be surprised to learn that an incredibly detailed model prominently displayed in Bowser’s Castle has now been covered with a cage to prevent theft or damage.
First Look at TRON Lightcycle Run Cast Members in Costume at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run Cast Members have received their uniforms and are starting to show up to work at the attraction in Magic Kingdom. We saw one such Cast Member at the walkway entrance during our recent Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover trip. The Cast Member was standing sentinel behind the...
RUMOR: Casting Call Hints at ‘Hercules’ Musical Coming to Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure
A new casting call posted on the Disney Auditions website suggests a new show may finally be coming to the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. And not just any show — the roles describe almost perfectly line up with “Hercules,” the beloved 1997 Walt Disney Animated Studios film!
First Look at ‘Encanto’ Theme for 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon
Disney has shared a first look at the theme for the 2023 runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon: “Encanto.”. Mirabel will cheer on runners during the 13.1 mile half marathon. Exact medal and merchandise designs weren’t released, but they will likely match these two graphics featuring Mirabel, Bruno, Isabela, and Luisa.
More New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Merchandise Builds Steam in Walt Disney World
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has opened at Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland, but guests visiting Walt Disney World don’t have to miss out on the celebration. New MMRR gear has dropped at Walt Disney World allowing guests the chance to show off the new attraction or celebrate the original at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in style! We found these at the merchandise cart outside Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Full List of Themed Treats Available at Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite
Tonight is this year’s first Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite and we have the full list of special themed treats that will be available exclusively during the events. Cafe Orleans. Strawberry Cream Soda – $5.50. Churros. Chocolate & Strawberry Churro – $6.75, Critter Country churro cart, Haunted...
Cursed Coconut Club Façade Erected in CityWalk for 2023 Mardi Gras
A façade has been erected around the entrance to the Red Coconut Club in Universal Orlando CityWalk, which will become the Cursed Coconut Club for 2023 Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval. If you frequent Universal CityWalk, you have likely walked past the Red Coconut Club, one of the...
PHOTOS: New Floral Rugs in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Lobby
Two new rugs adorn the lobby of the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Not all of the old rugs have been replaced, but the new ones are in the front left corner, near BouTiki. They are more blue than the old rugs, with large leaf and...
New Fluffy Pixar Crocs, Sulley Ears, Ducky & Bunny Ears at Walt Disney World
New fluffy Pixar merchandise is available at Walt Disney World. We found these fluffy Crocs, Sulley ears, and Ducky and Bunny ears in Star Traders at Magic Kingdom. A Jibbitz charm on one of these shoes says “Fluffy Festival,” the name used for Pixar merchandise featuring some of their fluffiest characters.
D23 Gold Members Invited to Exclusive Shopping Event at Disney Grand Central Creative Campus in California
Keeping in step with the many D23 shopping events we’ve seen the past few months, D23 has announced a new shopping spree event for Gold Members at the Disney Grand Central Creative Campus in Glendale, California!. D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand...
