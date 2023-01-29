Mega moon rocket exceeded expectations; preparations underway for first crewed Artemis mission, NASA says

Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
A mysterious region of space shuts down spacecraft and causes astronauts to see "shooting stars"
There is a mysterious region in space that is similar to the Bermuda Triangle on Earth. The mysterious region is called the South Atlantic Anomaly and it is the cause of the weird behavior of the Earth's magnetic field.
Earth received a radio signal sent from a galaxy that is 9 billion light years away
It is the first time that scientists have detected a signal that originates from another galaxy located 9 billion light years away from Earth. The radio signal was captured by the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope located in Pune, India.
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Washington Examiner
NASA to test revolutionary nuclear-powered rockets that reach Mars in record time
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration announced plans to test a new nuclear-powered rocket, saying it's capable of greatly reducing the time it would take to fly astronauts to Mars. The agency is partnering with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency in what is being called the Demonstration Rocket for...
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
scitechdaily.com
18 Times More Power: MIT Researchers Have Developed Ultrathin Lightweight Solar Cells
A team of researchers has developed a new technique for producing ultrathin and lightweight solar cells that can be seamlessly integrated into any surface. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) engineers have created new ultralight fabric solar cells, which can transform any surface into a power source with ease and speed.
TechSpot
Gravity batteries in abandoned mines could power the whole planet, scientists say
Why it matters: Gravity batteries are a potential candidate for storing excess renewable energy, but finding places to install them is a challenge. Researchers have proposed that abandoned mines across the globe could be a cost-effective solution that may also provide jobs. A study from the International Institute for Applied...
Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon
Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
game-news24.com
NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope has just discovered its first Earth-like exoplanet
News JVTech NASA: The James Webb Space Telescope is now resurrected, and has discovered the first alien, which resembles Earth. The world’s most powerful space telescope has now lightened an exoplanet almost that same size as Earth. A discovery to open the door to new research and question marks.
Wild Video Shows Camera Flying 93 Meters Deep Down into the Ground in Antarctica
A team of scientists and researchers recently sent a camera down a 300-foot borehole in Antarctica to study the oldest ice on Earth. As seen in a now-viral video, Ph.D. student Austin Carter, who is part of a team of researchers collecting samples they estimate to be two million years old, sent the camera down the deep hole until it reached soft snow and ice.
Massive Meteorite in Antarctica: A Spectacular Scientific Discovery
According to the Good News Network [GNN], "A meteorite containing the oldest material in the solar system has been discovered in Antarctica. It is one of the biggest ever found—and sheds new light on the evolution of the sun and the planets."
Futurism
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
A newly discovered asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of our planet ever recorded.
Astronomy.com
Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated upon reentry 20 years ago today
On the morning of Feb. 1, 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia was set to return to Florida’s Kennedy Space Center following a 16-day orbital mission packed with scientific experiments. But just 15 minutes after breaching Earth’s atmosphere — while still at an altitude of some 39 miles (63 kilometers) and...
A NASA spacecraft discovers a formation on Mars resembling a bear
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter snapped the uncanny photo in December. Eyes are formed by craters. A hill with a "V-shaped collapse structure" resembles a snout.
This Rare Asteroid May Be Worth 70,000 Times the Global Economy. Now NASA Is Sending a Spaceship to Explore It.
NASA’s mission to an asteroid that could be worth 70,000 times the global economy is expected to begin this year. The space agency decided back in 2017 that humankind would benefit from a closer look at 16 Psyche. The Psyche mission was initially slated to take place at the end of 2022 but was delayed due to “development problems.” NASA is now planning to launch the Psyche spacecraft this October. The vessel should reach the ultra-valuable asteroid in August 2029. Here’s everything we know so far about the Psyche asteroid, the upcoming Psyche mission and the Psyche spacecraft. What Is 16 Psyche? Named after...
Comments / 0