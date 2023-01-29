ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Priscilla Presley Contests Her Daughter's Estate, Calls Signature 'Invalid'

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrGLs_0kUtrxS200

Priscilla Presley has filed papers in Los Angeles Superior Court challenging a critical portion of her late daughter’s estate.

Elvis Presley ’s widow is arguing that a 2016 amendment to her daughter’s  Promenade Trust was approved using an “invalid signature” of Lisa Marie Presley , who died of a heart attack on Jan. 12 at age 54.

Lisa Marie was granted sole access to her dad’s fortune when she turned 25 in 1993.

Priscilla Presley claims in the 13-page document filed Thursday that she and her daughter’s former business manager Barry Siegel had been named as co-trustees in the event of her daughter’s death. But a late addition replaced their names with those of Lisa Marie’s two children with her ex-husband Danny Keough — Riley and Benjamin Keogh.

Under the estate’s current terms, the 33-year-old “Zola” actor is now the sole trustee since her brother’s death by suicide in 2020.

But Priscilla Presley is challenging the “authenticity and validity” of Lisa Marie’s signature approving the trustee change, which “appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature,” notes the court filing.

In addition, the filing claims the following about the amendment document: It was “never delivered” to Priscilla during Lisa Marie’s lifetime (as required by “express terms” of the trust agreement), it misspells Priscilla’s name, and it wasn’t witnessed or notarized making the change an “invalid modification.”

The action seeks a court order “determining that the purported 2016 amendment is invalid, confirming the validity and existence of the restated 2010 trust, and confirming that petitioner is a current trustee of the trust.”

Riley Keough has not yet responded to the court action.

Lisa Marie is also survived by her 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

A spokesperson has confirmed that Lisa Marie’s three surviving children would inherit Graceland.

Comments / 56

Alice Quigley
3d ago

If what the grandmother alleges is true: her daughter's name is misspelled, it wasn't notorized, the signatures don't match, and a copy of the change was not sent to her as per the terms of the trust, then she has every right to challenge the validity of the changes to the will. She needs to look out for all her grandchildren.

Reply
23
Sue Cornell
3d ago

Why would a Grandmother want to take something away from her granddaughter that belonged to her grandfather and left to her mother I would literally give it to her especially where if I was divorced from the grandfather especially if the ex husband didn't leave in his will giving me a lifetime partial $$$$$$$$$

Reply(4)
16
KeishViews
3d ago

Greedy old woman! Lisa is supposed to leave her estate to her kids, not you! Her daughter has just been buried and she's already in court fighting over money which she'll soon die and leave behind. What kind of grandma is this?

Reply(7)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Death Cocktail Revealed: Lisa Marie Presley Took Lethal Opioids, Lost 40-50 Lbs. Weeks Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley was on an extreme weight loss regimen and had relapsed into taking opioids in the months leading up to her tragic death on Thursday, January 12, sources confirmed.The "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer had fallen dependent on drugs after she wanted to look her best for the multiple awards shows in which her famous father's biopic, Elvis, would be recognized at, family insiders explained.Lisa Marie sat beside Austin Butler — who played Elvis Presley in the award-winning film — at the 2023 Golden Globes just two days before she suffered cardiac arrest and tragically died at...
Bustle

Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Reveals She Had A Secret Granddaughter

Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral didn’t just include A-list guests and memorable tributes from her family — it also featured the surprise mention of Presley’s secret grandchild. During a speech at the Jan. 22 public memorial, held at Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland estate, it was revealed that the singer’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed her first child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. Keough’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had a daughter in 2022 without giving any specifics, including the name or birthday.
AOL Corp

Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service

Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death

An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie Presley’s $35M Life Insurance Sparks Family Battle

Lisa Marie Presley owed millions to the IRS when she died earlier this month, but she had $35 million in life insurance policies, according to “family sources” who spoke with TMZ. The only daughter of Elvis Presley had taken out at least two life insurance policies, and had recently tried to cash in on the larger policy to pay off her government debt but, due to an error in the paperwork, it was never processed. Presley’s children, 14-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, were named beneficiaries of the policies, along with daughter Riley Keough, who replaced Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, as trustee of the family trust in 2016. But a storm is brewing over the funds, with Priscilla challenging the validity of the amendment that cut her out of what now amounts to a fortune, according to TMZ.Read it at TMZ
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
Us Weekly

Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi ‘Truly Grateful’ for Support in Wake of Sister’s Death

Nearly two weeks have gone by since Elvis Presley‘s only child Lisa Marie suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. In the time since, the Presley family, including Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley, and also her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi, have been working to navigate the grief left in the wake of her death. In light of the loss of his half-sister, Garibaldi took to Instagram stories. There, he said that he was “truly grateful” for the outpouring of love and support from fans.
TENNESSEE STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
OK! Magazine

Grave Of Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Had To Be 'Slightly' Moved To Make Room For Elvis' Late Daughter: Source

In order for Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest beside her late kid, Benjamin Keough, and her famous father, Elvis Presley, her son's grave at Graceland had to be "slightly" moved. "They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate staffer confirmed to a news outlet, with Presley's rep doubling down on the claim on Thursday, January 19.Photos obtained by a separate news outlet on Wednesday, January 18, showed the mother-of-four's grave being prepared next to Keough, who died in 2020 by suicide at age 27.EERIE PREMONITION:...
MEMPHIS, TN
HuffPost

HuffPost

259K+
Followers
15K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy