Deadline Approaching For Americans To Claim Payment From $600,000 PotAneka DuncanBradley, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
2023 Hidden Oaks Coloring Contest during month of FebruaryAdrian HolmanBolingbrook, IL
Coach John Pigatti Inducted into Hall of FameSouth Suburban NewsSouth Holland, IL
Family of 12-year-old shot during south suburban raid reaches $12M settlement
"I remember screaming, saying, 'You shot me.'"
Northwest Side resident, 80, shoots intruder: police
The man was also injured during the confrontation in the 8500 block of West Catherine Street, and both he and the intruder were listed in critical condition at Resurrection Hospital, according to police.
Chicago shooting: Man, woman charged in connection with O'Hare home invasion on NW Side
Two people have been charged after an 80-year-old man, who was badly injured in a Northwest Side home invasion, fought off his attackers.
Body found in NW Side freezer ID'd, may be landlord's elderly mother, residents say
"It started off with a wellness check and it ended with someone being found in the freezer," Regina Michalski's granddaughter said.
NBC Chicago
Granddaughter Of Woman Found In Freezer Says Family Member Involved In Her Death
It started with a well-being check Monday evening at a Northwest Side home by a worried granddaughter who lives out of state, and ended with police finding a 96-year-old woman dead inside of a freezer in the garage. “The only way I can describe the feeling that I had it...
Massive Schaumburg fire that destroyed commercial building started by car repair mishap
Sparks from a cutting tool ignited some gas-soaked rags, sparking the huge blaze.
Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft
Man recovering after shooting invader An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in...
WSPY NEWS
Man with weapon taken into custody at Kane County Courthouse
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly having a weapon at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Wednesday. The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon. Police say it is an isolated incident and that no one has been hurt....
Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police handing shooting investigation over to Aurora Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department is now saying that a shooting that sent one person to a hospital late Monday night did not happen in Montgomery. The department says that it has turned the investigation over to the Aurora Police Department. Rush Copley Hospital, which is where the victim was treated, is in APD's jurisdiction.
Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
2 members of clean-up crew charged with stealing $19K from unit after deadly Kenwood high-rise fire
The two allegedly stole $19,000 and jewelry from a unit, which had a surveillance camera inside.
Caught on video: Chicago police officer beats man in holding cell as another cop holds him down
CPD said both officers have served their time and are back on the street.
WSPY NEWS
Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora
The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
Student escapes attempted kidnapper at school bus stop in Glenview; person of interest in custody
A student was able to escape a man who attempted to kidnap her after she got off a school bus in Glenview by hitting him, police said.
napervillelocal.com
Driver, 77, Seriously Hurt In Crash In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — A 77-year-old Naperville man sustained serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed into another car near Chicago Avenue and Olesen Drive Monday morning. First responders were called to the intersection just before 9 a.m. for a report of a crash. Police say the 77-year-old...
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 31st
From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicole Goc, 24, of Joliet for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was Jonathan Kincade, 33, of Morris on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was Tianda Harris-Hobbs, 35, of West LaFayette, Indiana for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
2 men from Michigan arrested after standing outside Lisle gas station with guns
LISLE, Ill. — Two men from Michigan were arrested on weapons charges early Saturday morning in Lisle after police said they were standing outside a gas station with guns. Lisle Police Department officers were called around 2:15 a.m. to the Speedway on Ogden Avenue near the Veterans Memorial Tollway ramp on the report of a […]
Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court for first time since prank-calling news reporter from jail
The 22-year-old man accused of killing seven and shooting dozens of other people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with […]
