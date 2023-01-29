ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Man recovering after shooting invader; school food worker charged with theft

Man recovering after shooting invader An elderly man is in critical condition after he was attacked during a home invasion in which he shot one of his attackers. According to Chicago police, the man answered a knock at his door when two people barged into his residence. Once inside, the man and two people began fighting when the homeowner, who is a FOID card holder, shot a male subject in...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man with weapon taken into custody at Kane County Courthouse

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly having a weapon at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Wednesday. The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon. Police say it is an isolated incident and that no one has been hurt....
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Company: fire at Waukegan Walmart was intentionally set

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) -- Frightening video on TikTok shows flames shooting feet above an aisle inside a Waukegan Walmart.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Tuesday, the investigation into the fire now includes a search for an arsonist.Early Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Waukegan's only Walmart, at 3900 Fountain Square Pl., was still pretty busy. But no customers got inside the front door – green signs warned shoppers that the store was closed.The reason was massive flames that were seen raging inside the building on Sunday. Video shows smoke filling the air with customers still in the building.A Walmart representative...
WAUKEGAN, IL
starvedrock.media

Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In

A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
STREATOR, IL
CBS Chicago

Two state troopers injured while trying to stop suspected carjackers near Dan Ryan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A juvenile suspect was in custody late Tuesday after a car believed to be stolen in a carjacking hit an Illinois State trooper, and then led police in a chase.At 5:15 p.m., troopers from the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group were conducting a saturation patrol on the Dan Ryan near 47th Street.State troopers saw a black BMW that had been reported carjacked and stolen around 4 p.m.A state trooper tried to pull over the BMW, but it fled – only to be blocked by traffic near 47th Street and Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway.Video showed officers surrounding the BMW with guns drawn. A trooper was on the hood of the BMW when it sped off.The BMW clipped a car – and the trooper fell hard to the ground.A second trooper was also hurt diving out of the car's way. Both are expected to recover.The suspects then sped onto the Dan Ryan, with troopers in hot pursuit.Eventually, the driver crashed into a tree near 47th and Federal streets. Chicago Police responded and apprehended one juvenile passenger.Two suspects remained at large late Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fire damages large manufacturing facility in Aurora

The Aurora Fire Department put out a fire at a large manufacturing facility in the 1000 block of Sullivan Road early Tuesday morning. The fire started in a semi-trailer parked at a loading dock and spread to a building. Firefighters had to deal with frozen hydrants and a fast moving fire. The trailer was loaded with flammable materials.
AURORA, IL
napervillelocal.com

Driver, 77, Seriously Hurt In Crash In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — A 77-year-old Naperville man sustained serious injuries when the car he was driving crashed into another car near Chicago Avenue and Olesen Drive Monday morning. First responders were called to the intersection just before 9 a.m. for a report of a crash. Police say the 77-year-old...
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police Blotter for Tuesday, January 31st

From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicole Goc, 24, of Joliet for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released. Also arrested was Jonathan Kincade, 33, of Morris on a Grundy County warrant. He was transported to the Grundy County Jail. Also arrested was Tianda Harris-Hobbs, 35, of West LaFayette, Indiana for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released.
MORRIS, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court for first time since prank-calling news reporter from jail

The 22-year-old man accused of killing seven and shooting dozens of other people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

