Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
KRQE News 13

Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
businesspress.vegas

Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
KRQE News 13

Dense fog in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe City Council Nixes Richards Ave. Land Purchase; Extension Project Will Continue

In a special meeting last night, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to call off the purchase of 23 acres of state-owned land in order to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo Road and Rodeo Road. The vote follows the state Game Commission’s decision last Friday to reject the city’s $2.1 million offer for the land. The deal’s collapse sets back long-discussed plans by the city government to connect the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, a move backers argue will alleviate traffic on the southwest end of Santa Fe, but which neighbors maintain will steer more drivers down residential streets. Despite the setback, city officials say they will push ahead to complete the Richards Avenue connection. “We will fully move forward with the project,” Public Works Director Regina Wheeler told the council. Doing so may involve the city purchasing parcels of land in order to build the connection between the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, Mayor Alan Webber tells SFR. But, he notes, he would have liked the city to be able to use the larger property for affordable housing. “It’s a punted opportunity,” he says.
beckersasc.com

2nd neuro-ophthalmologist begins practice in New Mexico

New Mexico only has two neuro-ophthalmologists in the state, with one, Scott Forman, MD, recently joining a practice in Taos, according to a Jan. 17 report from Taos News. Neuro-ophthalmologists, who focus on visual problems related to the nervous system, are rare nationwide, with only eight states having enough neuro-ophthalmologists compared to their populations. Six states have none at all, according to the report.
KOAT 7

State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills

Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.
Community Policy