Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Fox5 KVVU
Dog with broken bones, rocks in stomach found in east Las Vegas ditch
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A dog underwent surgery Tuesday after being found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. His name is Duke and he was recently found in a ditch near Sloan Lane and Sahara Avenue. Duke was later picked up by A Home 4 Spot, a non-profit rescue, and immediately taken to get cared for.
‘Extremely dangerous’ torture suspect served 2 years in Las Vegas jail for prior kidnapping
An attempted murder and kidnapping suspect whom police described as “extremely dangerous” previously served jail time in Las Vegas for holding a woman against her will for two weeks.
Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
PHOTOS: Snow falls in Las Vegas causing road closures, and fun for some families
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
Part of I-25 near Santa Fe closed while crews repair potholes
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation has closed the right lane on southbound I-25 near Santa Fe to repair potholes on the road. The closure will be on I-25 from mile marker 280 to Cerrillos Rd. Officials say work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday evening.
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
Two charged in Santa Fe County murder
Deputies were sent to County Road 56 Tuesday and found Eduardo Preciado Luevano, 17, dead in a car that was still running.
KRQE Newsfeed: Rising home prices, Major proposals, Dense fog, New exhibit, Plowing snow
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes – New data shows despite slowing home sales in Santa Fe, prices are increasing. Researchers say that is due to llack of homes. According to the latest data released by the Santa Fe Association of Realters, Santa Fe’s […]
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
KRQE News 13
Dense fog in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
Santa Fe charter school students win NASA contest
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe student team from Monte Del Sol Charter School has won a national NASA contest. Sixty winning teams were selected for the second Nasa Techrise Student Challenge. It’s a nationwide contest designed to engage students in technology, science, and space exploration. This year, the challenge was to design a […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe City Council Nixes Richards Ave. Land Purchase; Extension Project Will Continue
In a special meeting last night, the Santa Fe City Council unanimously voted to call off the purchase of 23 acres of state-owned land in order to extend Richards Avenue between Siringo Road and Rodeo Road. The vote follows the state Game Commission’s decision last Friday to reject the city’s $2.1 million offer for the land. The deal’s collapse sets back long-discussed plans by the city government to connect the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, a move backers argue will alleviate traffic on the southwest end of Santa Fe, but which neighbors maintain will steer more drivers down residential streets. Despite the setback, city officials say they will push ahead to complete the Richards Avenue connection. “We will fully move forward with the project,” Public Works Director Regina Wheeler told the council. Doing so may involve the city purchasing parcels of land in order to build the connection between the northern and southern ends of Richards Avenue, Mayor Alan Webber tells SFR. But, he notes, he would have liked the city to be able to use the larger property for affordable housing. “It’s a punted opportunity,” he says.
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
beckersasc.com
2nd neuro-ophthalmologist begins practice in New Mexico
New Mexico only has two neuro-ophthalmologists in the state, with one, Scott Forman, MD, recently joining a practice in Taos, according to a Jan. 17 report from Taos News. Neuro-ophthalmologists, who focus on visual problems related to the nervous system, are rare nationwide, with only eight states having enough neuro-ophthalmologists compared to their populations. Six states have none at all, according to the report.
KOAT 7
State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills
Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Lawmakers Raise Concerns Over Recent Departures From Governor’s Cabinet
Outgoing General Services Department Secretary John A. Garcia said Monday he and his boss, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, are both stubborn. “We saw eye to eye, but not always on issues,” quipped Garcia, who at 5-foot-3 is just a few inches taller than Lujan Grisham, who calls herself the shortest governor in the country.
