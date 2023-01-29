ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Eastern Progress

Photos: 50 years of McKale Center at the University of Arizona

McKale Memorial Center on the University of Arizona campus is the home of Arizona Wildcats basketball, gymnastics and volleyball. Construction began in 1971. Bear Down Gym, built in 1928, was not suited to handle the crowds and the needs of modern athletics as the basketball program became more prominent. Named...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6. Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Sports

Arizona basketball bumps into top-5 of AP poll

A road sweep of the Washington schools pushed the Arizona Wildcats up a single spot in The Associated Press poll this week, landing them the nation’s No. 5 ranking in men’s basketball. Arizona (19-3) held off the Washington State Cougars, 63-58, before piling it on the Washington Huskies,...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Kiko Romero and Luisa Chavez earn collegiate honors

Former Canyon del Oro standout Kiko Romero was named the No. 2 JUCO transfer by d1baseball after Romero transferred to the University of Arizona from Central Arizona. Former Rio Rico standout guard Luisa Chavez was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week after Chavez averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks after the Pima Aztecs picked up wins at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Central Arizona College.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Raytheon Missiles & Defense Moving into The Refinery at New University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges

TUCSON, Ariz. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona (UA) main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the weekend, the Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who are now holding its data hostage. On Monday, Jan. 30, it forced schools to do ]work offline. Early Monday, staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
TUCSON, AZ
southernarizonaguide.com

Vivace: A Long Awaited, Updated Dining Review

We had planned on celebrating Neighbor Roy’s 90th birthday at Vivace Italian Restaurant in Tucson for several weeks. Why Vivace? Well, it is one of the very few Southern Arizona restaurants that has earned a Five Sagauo rating on the Guide. The day finally came in late January 2023 and what a great celebration it was. Invitees included our Canadian friends, Richard and Wendy, who spend the better part of the Winter and Spring ensconced in our casita. They say it has to do with the bone-chilling cold at their home in Alberta (like minus 40 degrees). Anyway, Ms. Karen and I were happy to have them join us. They had met Neighbor Roy several years ago when Roy showed them his magnificent Native American basket collection which he recently donated to Tohono Chul Park.
TUCSON, AZ
chandlernews.com

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
TUCSON, AZ

