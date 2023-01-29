Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
In the spirit of Dick Tomey, Arizona again has embraced its Polynesian roots
In many ways, the Polynesian moʻomeheu, or culture, has been the backbone of the Arizona Wildcats football program going back to the start of the Dick Tomey era well over 30 years ago. Tomey, an icon in Hawaii since his days as head coach of the Rainbow Warriors, used...
Eastern Progress
Photos: 50 years of McKale Center at the University of Arizona
McKale Memorial Center on the University of Arizona campus is the home of Arizona Wildcats basketball, gymnastics and volleyball. Construction began in 1971. Bear Down Gym, built in 1928, was not suited to handle the crowds and the needs of modern athletics as the basketball program became more prominent. Named...
Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis included in late-season John Wooden watch list
Arizona Wildcats big man Azuolas Tubelis was included in the late-season John R. Wooden Award watch list announced Monday. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the Arizona junior forward and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. are the only Pac-12 members to make the 20-person list. Tubelis is...
KGUN 9
Arizona Wildcats move up to No. 5 in AP Top 25
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Following a weekend road sweep of the Washington schools, the Arizona Wildcats moved up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Wildcats (19-3) moved up a spot from No. 6. Purdue (21-1) hung on to the top spot, followed...
Arizona basketball bumps into top-5 of AP poll
A road sweep of the Washington schools pushed the Arizona Wildcats up a single spot in The Associated Press poll this week, landing them the nation’s No. 5 ranking in men’s basketball. Arizona (19-3) held off the Washington State Cougars, 63-58, before piling it on the Washington Huskies,...
K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol
A K9 German Shepard is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
allsportstucson.com
Kiko Romero and Luisa Chavez earn collegiate honors
Former Canyon del Oro standout Kiko Romero was named the No. 2 JUCO transfer by d1baseball after Romero transferred to the University of Arizona from Central Arizona. Former Rio Rico standout guard Luisa Chavez was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week after Chavez averaged 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals, 1.5 blocks after the Pima Aztecs picked up wins at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Central Arizona College.
Tucson, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 11 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Pueblo High School basketball team will have a game with Salpointe Catholic High School on January 30, 2023, 18:00:00. The Cienega High School basketball team will have a game with Cholla High School on January 30, 2023, 18:00:00.
realestatedaily-news.com
Raytheon Missiles & Defense Moving into The Refinery at New University of Arizona Tech Park at The Bridges
TUCSON, Ariz. – Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, is the first corporate tenant at the new UA Tech Park at the Bridges, leasing approximately 14,000 square feet of office space just minutes away from the University of Arizona (UA) main campus. The park’s offerings extend beyond bricks and mortar boundaries to provide customized business development support that ensures companies are plugged into the resources of the University of Arizona.
The Old West And Hollywood Are Doing Just Fine In Arizona
If you are a fan of westerns, you've probably already seen this place a zillion times. I love westerns ... biker movies, horror, comedy and music documentaries round out my top 5 ... and I've seen hundreds, if not thousands. Westerns are practically what todays movie industry was built on.
KOLD-TV
Rillito Park Racetrack ready for new season; horses to wear sensors to track safety
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rillito Park Racetrack is ready for opening weekend Feb. 4-5 and safety is top of mind. Four horses died at the track on opening weekend last season, sparking controversy. This season, new sensors will be on the horses and this new program could...
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona’s largest school district hit by cyber attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over the weekend, the Tucson Unified School District was hit by computer hackers who are now holding its data hostage. On Monday, Jan. 30, it forced schools to do ]work offline. Early Monday, staff across the district found a letter in their printers. The...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
southernarizonaguide.com
Vivace: A Long Awaited, Updated Dining Review
We had planned on celebrating Neighbor Roy’s 90th birthday at Vivace Italian Restaurant in Tucson for several weeks. Why Vivace? Well, it is one of the very few Southern Arizona restaurants that has earned a Five Sagauo rating on the Guide. The day finally came in late January 2023 and what a great celebration it was. Invitees included our Canadian friends, Richard and Wendy, who spend the better part of the Winter and Spring ensconced in our casita. They say it has to do with the bone-chilling cold at their home in Alberta (like minus 40 degrees). Anyway, Ms. Karen and I were happy to have them join us. They had met Neighbor Roy several years ago when Roy showed them his magnificent Native American basket collection which he recently donated to Tohono Chul Park.
chandlernews.com
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
Fronteras Desk
Tucson's newly-reopened affordable housing waitlist draws more than 15K submissions
The city of Tucson has finished its first round of a program reopened last year to allow residents to join a waitlist for public housing. This week, city officials said they received more than 15,000 pre-applications during the three-week window that opened Jan. 3. Those pre-applications will now be entered...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
