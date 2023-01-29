Will there be a Ginny and Georgia Season 3? The Netflix drama has been a huge hit for the streaming platform with its second season – but will there be a third?. Ginny and Georgia first hit Netflix in February last year. While receiving mixed reviews, its first season got a Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, with 52 million households said to have watched it within the first 28 days of release.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO