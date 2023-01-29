REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.

REDDING, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO