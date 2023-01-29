Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney
BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
actionnewsnow.com
Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
actionnewsnow.com
Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested
CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
actionnewsnow.com
Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies
REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
krcrtv.com
Suspicious death investigation turns into homicide, 5 people arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Five people were arrested in connection to a suspicious death in October 2022 that turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 34-year-old Alex Stevens, of Redding, was found injured from a possible assault around 6 a.m. on Oct. 8...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
actionnewsnow.com
Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle
REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
actionnewsnow.com
PRCS offender charged with firearm and drug possession
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Jan. 27, Tehama County Probation Department seized multiple firearms, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia during a compliance check of a post-release community supervision (PRCS) offender. Tehama County Probation Department says officers were trying to contact the PRCS offender and another subject in a vehicle where the...
actionnewsnow.com
Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
krcrtv.com
Man crushed to death after car jack slips while changing a tire in rural Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, JAN. 31, 8 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) have released further details regarding the fatality near Platina, Calif., on Harrison Gulch Road, on Tuesday afternoon. According to CHP officials, their Communications Center in Redding received a call at around 2:30 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force
Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey. Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force. Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey.
actionnewsnow.com
Police body cameras: nothing to do with recent news
REDDING, Calif. - A police body camera program, approved by city council members a year ago, for the Redding Police Department began testing today. Despite recent scrutiny, the cameras have nothing to do with recent events. Actual funding for the cameras will not arrive until July 2023, however, Redding Police...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
RPD Issues Statement About Viral Video of Arrest Gone Wrong; Suspect Struggles with Cops, K-9 Unit
Multiple videos have gone viral of a Jan. 23 incident on Willis Street in Redding that show a lengthy struggle between 39-year-old Kevin Hursey and several Redding Police Department officers, including a K-9 unit. Today Redding Police Chief Bill Schueller released a statement in response to the incident, and in...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County deputies recover four stolen vehicles in Igo burglary investigation
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Deputies in Shasta County have recovered four different stolen vehicles in the span of two days, following a tip from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office. The saga of the stolen vehicles began on Wednesday, January 25th, when deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office were tipped...
KCRA.com
Redding police chief investigates after video shows ‘disturbing use of force’ during arrest
REDDING, Calif. — The police chief in Redding has called for an investigation into a possible case of excessive force after a video shared on social media showed a Redding police officer “forcefully stepping on the head of a suspect,” he said. “Some of the force used...
actionnewsnow.com
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E to go to trial in connection with deadly Zogg Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County judge has found enough evidence to hold PG&E to answer seven felony counts in connection with the Zogg Fire. The charges include four counts of involuntary manslaughter, causing a fire that causes great bodily injury, recklessly causing a fire and arson during a state of emergency.
actionnewsnow.com
Phone, internet services restored in Trinity Center, Coffee Creek
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said TDS phone and internet services were restored in Trinity Center and Coffee Creek on Wednesday. TDS Telecommunications completed repairs on a microwave tower on Shasta Bally. Trinity County OES said TDS had to wait for ice on...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
krcrtv.com
City officials excited to restore Teichert ponds following homeless sweep in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — After weeks of enforcement, the City of Chico has cleared the homeless encampments at Teichert Ponds. Teichert Ponds is the latest encampment to be cleared by the city, officials have determined that there are a number of shelter beds for residents of the camp to be moved into.
