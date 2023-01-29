ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
krcrtv.com

$5K reward issued for deadly hit-and-run case out of Burney

BURNEY, Shasta County — Up to $5,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for a vehicular manslaughter case in Shasta County. On March 11, 2021, between 10:25 p.m. and 10:40 p.m., police said a pedestrian was trying to cross State...
BURNEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man wanted in Shasta County arrested after 4-year search

NEVADA CITY, Calif. - One of Shasta County’s most wanted is in custody after a search that lasted four years. According to the Nevada City Police Department, officers arrested Bo Nunn on Sunday after a traffic stop revealed he was wanted for child molestation. The officers said Nunn provided...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pound of meth found in Corning, wanted man arrested

CORNING, Calif. - A pound of methamphetamine was found after officers search a wanted man and his truck in Corning on Monday. The Corning Police Department said officers saw Mario Rivera driving a red Dodge truck near Highway 99W and Solano Street. Officers said they knew Rivera had a felony warrant out for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repeat offender: Three arrests in three days from three agencies

REDDING, Calif. - Police reports reveal the suspect shown in a recent video that has been circling social media had been arrested by two other agencies in Shasta County before getting into an altercation with Redding Police. The video shows the arrest of a combative subject by multiple Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP investigates an apparent crushing death in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Redding CHP received a call about a vehicle that had potentially fallen from a jack and crushed a man to death. Emergency response personnel arrived at the scene and found a young man dead. CHP says the man was attempting to change the tire on a vehicle in a remote area of Shasta County on Harrison Gulch Road near Platina.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police detain man walking on Redding train trestle

REDDING, Calif. - A man was detained in Redding Wednesday afternoon after he was walking on the train trestle over the Sacramento River. Officers said they received a report around 12:40 p.m. that a man was walking on the trestle near the Lake Redding Boat Ramp. They responded with the Crisis Intervention Response Team to negotiate with the man.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PRCS offender charged with firearm and drug possession

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - On Jan. 27, Tehama County Probation Department seized multiple firearms, fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia during a compliance check of a post-release community supervision (PRCS) offender. Tehama County Probation Department says officers were trying to contact the PRCS offender and another subject in a vehicle where the...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Five men arrested in the deadly assault of Redding man

REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has taken five suspects into custody over the past twelve days in connection with the deadly assault of a Redding man last October. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, October 8 at approximately 6:07 a.m., sheriff deputies responded to...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force

Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey. Redding Police investigating an arrest with excessive force. Redding Police Department is investigation a case of possible police brutality stemming from the arrest of suspect Kevin Hursey.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police body cameras: nothing to do with recent news

REDDING, Calif. - A police body camera program, approved by city council members a year ago, for the Redding Police Department began testing today. Despite recent scrutiny, the cameras have nothing to do with recent events. Actual funding for the cameras will not arrive until July 2023, however, Redding Police...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E to go to trial in connection with deadly Zogg Fire

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County judge has found enough evidence to hold PG&E to answer seven felony counts in connection with the Zogg Fire. The charges include four counts of involuntary manslaughter, causing a fire that causes great bodily injury, recklessly causing a fire and arson during a state of emergency.
actionnewsnow.com

Phone, internet services restored in Trinity Center, Coffee Creek

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Office of Emergency Services (OES) said TDS phone and internet services were restored in Trinity Center and Coffee Creek on Wednesday. TDS Telecommunications completed repairs on a microwave tower on Shasta Bally. Trinity County OES said TDS had to wait for ice on...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Anderson Police arrests felon for elder abuse, another on drug charges

ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department took two suspects into custody Friday after a probation search revealed elder abuse and drug paraphernalia taking place . At approximately 12:51 p.m., officers with the Anderson Police Department's Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search of a residence in the 1400 block of Second Street.
