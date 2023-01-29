ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Sharp and Northwestern State host Houston Christian

Northwestern State Demons (14-8, 6-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-15, 4-5 Southland) BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays the Houston Christian Huskies after Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 80-65 win against the Lamar Cardinals. The Huskies have gone 6-5 at home. Houston Christian allows 82.7 points...
Rice visits Louisiana Tech for conference matchup

Rice Owls (15-6, 6-4 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-10, 5-6 C-USA) BOTTOM LINE: Quincy Olivari and the Rice Owls take on Cobe Williams and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in C-USA action. The Bulldogs are 7-3 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in C-USA in rebounding with 31.3 rebounds....
RUSTON, LA

