Charleston, SC

greaterlongisland.com

The K9 Shop will soon open a franchise location in E. Northport

The K9 Shop, a local phenomenon in the raw dog food movement, is further expanding its footprint on Long Island. Work is already underway for an East Northport location at 370 Larkfield Road. This will be The K9 Shop’s fourth location, second franchise operation, and the very first one on...
EAST NORTHPORT, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The benefits of renting a charter bus on Long Island

When planning a wedding, a corporate outing, or any other group event, the transportation plan is often an overlooked aspect that can make or break an event. Rent a charter bus through trusted local providers like Easy Charter Bus or National Charter Bus, and you’ll never have to worry about friends, family, and fellow travelers running late or feeling uncomfortable while on the road!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
greaterlongisland.com

20 Photos: Scenes from Port Jeff’s fourth annual Ice Fest

GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. People from all over Long Island visited Port Jefferson this past weekend to shop, eat, drink and admire sculptures set in ice during the fourth annual Ice Fest, hosted by the Port Jefferson Business Improvement District.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Proposed Milky Ways ice cream shop to be discussed at Islip public hearing

The Town of Islip’s planning board will find out Tuesday, Feb. 8, when it conducts a public hearing to discuss a proposed Milky Ways Ice Cream Cereal Bar in Hauppauge. The specialty ice cream chain announced on Instagram earlier this month that they’re opening a shop in Hauppauge, as well as in Rocky Point, which is part of Brookhaven Town. The proposed Hauppauge location is on the west side of Wheeler Road, just north of Veterans Memorial Highway.
ISLIP, NY

