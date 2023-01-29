The Town of Islip’s planning board will find out Tuesday, Feb. 8, when it conducts a public hearing to discuss a proposed Milky Ways Ice Cream Cereal Bar in Hauppauge. The specialty ice cream chain announced on Instagram earlier this month that they’re opening a shop in Hauppauge, as well as in Rocky Point, which is part of Brookhaven Town. The proposed Hauppauge location is on the west side of Wheeler Road, just north of Veterans Memorial Highway.

