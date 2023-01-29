Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
WR Corey Rucker returning to Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a season away, an Arkansas State standout is returning to the Red Wolves. Wide receiver Corey Rucker has transferred back to A-State, the team announced Wednesday. Rucker spent the 2022 season at South Carolina, where he appeared in two games, catching a 52-yard touchdown against...
Kait 8
Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference (1/31/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mike Balado provided some injury updates Tuesday in the Arkansas State basketball weekly press conference. Caleb London returned to practice on Monday, he will be available this weekend. The Conway alum has missed the last 6 games with a ankle injury. Alaaeddine Boutayeb fractured his hand in practice. The center will be out the next couple weeks.
Arkansas high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/31/23
Get the latest Arkansas boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school boys basketball (Jan. 23-29)
By Steve Andrews | Photo by Tommy Land Below are some of the top performances from last week in Arkansas high school boys basketball. Jai'Chaunn Hayes, White Hall The sophomore poured in 23 points, with 6 assists and 4 rebounds in the Bulldogs’ 73-68 win over Hot Springs ...
KTLO
Blytheville, Jonesboro tied at No. 1 in ASM boys’ poll; Marshall, Bergman remain in rankings
Arkansas Sports Media High School Boys Basketball Poll. Following is the Overall Top 10 high school boys basketball teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending January 28. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s rankings:
Kait 8
Valley View WR Beau Smith commits to Arkansas State as a PWO
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Valley View senior wide receiver Beau Smith announced he’ll be joining Arkansas State as a preferred walk-on Sunday afternoon. Smith was a part of a 2022 Blazers squad that won a share of the 5A East and was a #1 seed in the 5A Playoffs. Valley View won its first 5A playoff game in program history when they beat Farmington in the first round.
Kait 8
Black History Month kicks off at Arkansas State University
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University will host a series of programs and events in honor of Black History Month this February. The theme this year is “Black Resistance: Redefining the NORM (Navigating Obstacles with Renewed Momentum)” according to a news release. “We wanted to look from...
Kait 8
Memphis business owners invest in Downtown Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tony and Stephanie Westmoreland have 14 restaurant concepts in Memphis and are branching out to Jonesboro to expand their businesses. According to multiple social media posts from Arnold Group Real Estate, the Memphis business owners purchased YESDOG and the LaTourette Building, also known as the Roots building.
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
Arkansas National Guard activated in West Memphis after Tyre Nichols video release
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard in West Memphis as a safety measure Saturday evening.
Kait 8
Jan. 30: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
3 semi-trucks involved in early morning Arkansas crash
UPDATE: Traffic along the Westbound lane is now backed up. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three semi-trucks drove off the road on I-40 in St. Francis County, Arkansas, Tuesday morning. The Eastbound lanes have one lane. Officials are trying to get the interstate opened for people wanting to go to Memphis. An ice storm warning started Monday […]
KHBS
Gov. Sanders deploys AR National Guard to West Memphis
ROGERS, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders authorized the Arkansas National Guard to serve as reinforcement in West Memphis. It came in the wake of Memphis police releasing body camera footage of the beating of Tyre Nichols and expected protests. In a tweet sent on Saturday and confirmed by...
actionnews5.com
Funeral held for Dr. Charles Champion, beloved Memphis pharmacist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of people came together Monday to celebrate the life of a local legend, Dr. Charles Champion. Dr. Champion served the Mid-South for decades, at Champion’s pharmacy. He made history as the first Black man to work as a pharmacist in a City of Memphis...
LIVE UPDATES: Road conditions in Memphis and Mid-South during the ice storm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Roads are turning dangerous as ice covers streets in Memphis and the Mid-South. In a tweet just before 9:30 p.m., MPD reminded drivers to “be careful.” The post also said,” Road conditions are not favorable due to the winter weather. Use caution if you must get out.”
Kait 8
WATCH: Wednesday morning update on power outages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas was reporting just under 900 outages statewide Wednesday morning. Brandi Hinkle, the media contact for Entergy Arkansas, said a third of those outages were in Mississippi and Crittenden Counties. “They took the brunt of ice this week,” Hinkle said. Hinkle said they are...
School closings in Memphis, TN-MS-AR
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the threat of potential winter weather coming to the Mid-South, multiple school districts have announced closings for Wednesday, Feb. 1. The National Weather Service on Monday morning predicted much of the area could see ice accumulations of one-quarter to one-half inch between late Monday and Wednesday afternoon. The following schools will […]
Tyre Nichols: Church interrupted as 200 men recite a Brotherhood Creed
“Shameful” is how Pastor Wilbur T. Purvis III describes the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. Purvis was so affected that he halted worship services to lead a Brotherhood Creed accompanied by hundreds of men in the church Sunday.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
Comments / 0