ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: LA's Starting Lineup Finalized Ahead Of Rivalry Game Against Celtics

By Alex Kirschenbaum,Noah Camras
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCnyc_0kUtoGBk00

The picture is coming into focus tonight.

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be as healthy as they've been in a long time tonight against the loathed Boston Celtics.

LA's All-Star frontcourt of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will once again don the purple and gold tonight, though LBJ is dealing with a sore left ankle and AD continues to rehabilitate his right foot stress injury. Davis will continue to come off the bench on a minutes restriction . His nominal backup Thomas Bryant will jump at the five for the next few games before Davis takes over again.

Beyond James and Bryant, LA will continue to start Dennis Schröder at point guard, Patrick Beverley at shooting guard for some inscrutable reason, and Troy Brown Jr. at small forward.

However, they did get even more good news in the form of the return of Lonnie Walker IV. He'll be back in the lineup for the first time since December 28, after a 14-game absence. He'll come off the bench, and will likely also be eased into the lineup like Davis.

The only bad news for LA is that Austin Reaves is still set to miss at least the start of LA's road trip, and will be reevaluated later this week.

On the Celtics side of the equation, aside from two-way players Mfiondu Kabengele and JD Davison and veteran combo forward Danilo Gallinari (out for the year with an ACL tear), Boston will also be missing two of its best defenders in point guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams III.

Even with those two massive absences, Boston is currently a 7.5-favorite to win tonight , according to Las Vegas oddsmakers, anyway.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call

LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
BOSTON, MA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy