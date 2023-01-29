Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bienville, De Soto, Red River by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 12:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Red River FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Thursday afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rain will continue developing tonight through Thursday while spreading across much of the Four-State Region. The higher rain rates will likely not begin until later tonight, and especially after midnight through Thursday morning. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, are expected over the Watch area through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding.
Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Nevada, Union by NWS
Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Areas of rain will increase by this evening across SOuthwest Arkansas, and may eventually change over to freezing rain across the northern and eastern sections of Southwest Arkansas late tonight. While temperatures are expected to climb back above freezing over this area by Tuesday afternoon, rain may change back over to freezing rain again Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Total ice accumulations of less than one quarter of an inch are expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Ice Storm Warning issued for Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Target Area: Arkansas; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Perry; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A couple of rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected tonight through Tuesday night. Ice accruals should be between one quarter to one half inch. Sleet accumulations should be less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern and northern Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for January 23-30, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. James Atchinson / 604 Cherry St. / DOB 10-29-2000 / re. burglary on 1-23-23 Robert Anderson / 509 York St. / DOB 10-8-75...
