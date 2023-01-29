ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 70-Year-Old Charlotte Man Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that John Corrigan, who went missing January 28th, was found safe. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting

Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Since it happened they're choosing to keep their kids home from school— because they believe the district is not doing enough to keep them safe. Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts. Updated: 7 hours ago. Seeing the smoke...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide in East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of E. 24th Street. Detectives responded to the area just before 9 a.m. At this time, police have not said how the victim died. WCCB’s crew on scene saw officers near Cordelia Park. This...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte

The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m. It happened at an intersection close to NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday evening. Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Updated: 13 hours ago. Since it happened they're choosing to keep...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business

LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
LOWELL, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlote involving fire truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Around 5:36 p.m. on Monday, Charlotte Fire Ladder 24 was responding to a medical incident in the 770 block of Little Avenue. While en route to the scene, Ladder 24 was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road at the intersection of McMahan Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC

