Charlotte Community Members Calling For An Arrest In 5-Year-Old Shot & Killed On NY Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a month since a 5-year-old girl was accidently shot in Charlotte minutes into the New Year . However, there still hasn’t been an arrest. On Tuesday night, members of the community called out the owner of the gun use to kill Lyric Thomas and demanded that person comes forward.
Missing 70-Year-Old Charlotte Man Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says that John Corrigan, who went missing January 28th, was found safe. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help finding John Corrigan, 70, who did not return home. Police say Mr. Corrigan left around 9 a.m....
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died in a shooting in the Optimist Park neighborhood in east Charlotte Tuesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened in the area of East 24th Street and North Davidson Street, close to Cordelia Park. Officers said they were assisting Medic with a...
Classes canceled at North Carolina school after body is found outside door, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Classes have been canceled Wednesday at a North Carolina middle school after a body was found outside a door leading into the school, authorities say. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Davidson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a call came...
Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting
Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change. Since it happened they're choosing to keep their kids home from school— because they believe the district is not doing enough to keep them safe.
CMPD Investigating Homicide in East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of E. 24th Street. Detectives responded to the area just before 9 a.m. At this time, police have not said how the victim died. WCCB’s crew on scene saw officers near Cordelia Park. This...
Charlotte faith leaders call for change one month after death of 5-year-old girl
Faith leaders in Charlotte are calling for change after a 5-year-old girl was killed in north Charlotte after finding a gun.
School bus driver hurt in Gaston County crash
CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Gaston County school bus driver was hurt in a crash in Cherryville Wednesday morning, firefighters said. The Hugh's Pond Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash involving a school bus around 7 a.m. When firefighters got to the scene, they learned that five children were on the bus when the crash happened. The driver was partially pinned inside the bus and suffered minor injuries, according to the fire department. None of the children on the bus were hurt.
Police identify man accused of stealing $51K worth of jewelry from Matthews Kohl’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of stealing around $51,000 worth of jewelry from a Matthews Kohl’s has been identified and is being sought, according to the Matthews Police Department. Logan Michael Guffie of Iron Station was identified as the man seen in surveillance footage. He was wearing...
1 in custody after SWAT responds to home in west Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is responding to the area of 1400 block of Orvis Street north of Uptown Charlotte.
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
Gastonia Police investigating after man found death on road
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found on a road. Police say the man was found in the 1200 block of Union Road around 4:54 p.m. on Tuesday. No other details have been released at this time. Follow the WBTV...
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte
The police presence was in the 1400 block of Orvis Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police searching for suspects after man shot at Lowell business
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - Lowell police are searching for the people they say shot a man at a business in Lowell Monday night. Officers say they were called around 9 p.m. to 1609 Westover Street, which appears to be an Ultimate Fitness location. There, they found a man had been shot multiple times and taken into a local business for shelter, according to a release posted on Facebook.
17-year-old killed, 2 juveniles hurt in Kannapolis shooting, police say
A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in Kannapolis last week, police said.
Man found dead behind Gastonia business, police say
A man was found dead Tuesday behind a Gastonia business, police said.
Wanted: Charlotte 7-Eleven, Dunkin robbery suspects
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released surveillance images of suspects who are being sought in separate robbery investigations on Monday. The first robbery was in reference to a Dunkin Donuts location on Beatties Ford Road last Tuesday. One suspect is being sought, CMPD said. The second robbery occurred at a 7-Eleven Friday […]
A Fresh Start: Gastonia church finds new digs after Christmas Day fire
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One could call it a case of good luck, but members of one congregation in Gastonia said that getting a new building for their church, after a fire, is nothing short of divine providence. Gastonia church erupts in flames hours after Christmas Day service “The Place” Church, originally located […]
Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in south Charlote involving fire truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a south Charlotte crash that involved a Charlotte Fire truck, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Around 5:36 p.m. on Monday, Charlotte Fire Ladder 24 was responding to a medical incident in the 770 block of Little Avenue. While en route to the scene, Ladder 24 was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in the 7700 block of Pineville-Matthews Road at the intersection of McMahan Drive.
