Boston, Mass. (Jan. 30, 2023) – Triple European Champion Femke Bol will make her New Balance Indoor Grand Prix debut on Sat., Feb. 4, organizers announced today. After temporarily relocating to Staten Island due to COVID-19, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will make its debut at its new home, the TRACK at new balance, a new, state-of-the-art indoor track and field facility at New Balance’s world headquarters in Brighton, Mass. Read more: McLaughlin-Levrone vs Shericka Jackson at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

BRIGHTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO