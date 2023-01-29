Read full article on original website
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Philadelphia Eagles win the NFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
palyvoice.com
ASB to hold first winter rally in three years
Editor’s note: a previous version of this story incorrectly listed ASB senior Senator Mia Rose Tuifua as Mia Rose Tuifa. This has since been updated. Students are anticipating the Associated Student Body’s traditional seniors-versus-staff basketball game and Prom reveal Wednesday during the Winter Rally in Palo Alto High School’s Peery Center.
NBC Bay Area
Millennium Tower Now Partly Supported to Bedrock
San Francisco’s troubled Millennium Tower high-rise is now supported partially on one side to piles sunk to bedrock – bolstering that should assure the $100 million project will be completed without more sinking and tilting of the building, the fix’s lead engineer is telling residents. The high-rise...
sfstandard.com
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year
Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
sfstandard.com
Beloved SF Photography Museum To Close
It’s a sad day for Bay Area photo enthusiasts. Pier 24 Photography, an esteemed museum dedicated to the display and contemplation of 20th and 21st century photographic masterworks, announced today that it would shutter its 27,300-square-foot space along the Embarcadero’s waterfront. Andrew Pilara, a former investment banker and...
palyvoice.com
Cheer team advances to state championship
Following the Palo Alto High School varsity cheer team’s win at the Central Coast Section’s final on Jan 14 in San Jose, the team will compete for the state championship starting on Jan 28 to the 30th in Sacramento, California. According to senior co-captain Eunchae Hong, the team’s...
sfstandard.com
Downtown SF’s Most Eye-Catching Building Is Getting a Wine Bar
Downtown San Francisco has seen some controversial additions to its skyline in recent years, from the asymmetrical, recently renamed Nancy Pelosi Federal Building to LinkedIn’s “black hole” to the tilting Millennium Tower. But pretty much everyone agrees that Mira—architect Jeanne Gang’s white, 39-story tower one block from...
fsrmagazine.com
Original Joe’s Plans Third Location in Walnut Creek
Original Joe’s, San Francisco’s time-honored, family-owned and operated Italian-American restaurant, has announced plans to open its third location in Walnut Creek, CA. Opening in 2024, Original Joe’s will bring its signature dishes, classic cocktails, and iconic booths to the 8,000-square-foot former Stanford’s restaurant space in Broadway Plaza at 1300 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, CA 94596. The Walnut Creek restaurant joins existing Original Joe’s locations in North Beach, San Francisco and Westlake, Daly City.
oaklandside.org
Yoshi’s Jazz Club owners embroiled in legal battle
Yoshie Akiba, co-founder of Jack London Square-based Yoshi’s Jazz Club and Restaurant is suing her current business partners, including her ex-husband Kazuo Kajimura, alleging a years-long attempt to seize control of the legendary Oakland jazz club by way of embezzlement and fraud. “This is my last fight so that...
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive reported home sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton the week of Jan. 23
A house in Pleasanton that sold for $2.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Danville, San Ramon, Dublin, Pleasanton in the last week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.8 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $658.
Bay Area shelters euthanize healthy animals due to vet shortage
A shortage of qualified veterinarians in the Bay Area and across the state is having a devastating impact on local animal shelters. More than 60% of California animal shelters are currently struggling to fill open positions for veterinarians.
sfstandard.com
Where Have All the Chairs Gone? This Is Why Many Downtown SF Starbucks Locations Are Seatless
Where have all the chairs gone? That was the question posed by a Standard staffer during a recent morning editorial meeting. She was referring to the Starbucks at the corner of Stockton and Sutter streets, just off of Union Square. Populated by a lonely hightop table and a slim bar...
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Silicon Valley
Detached house sells for $1.7 million in Fremont
A house built in 1971 located in the 36000 block of Ashton Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,830-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 27, 2022 for $1,700,000, or $929 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 9,709-square-foot lot.
kion546.com
Cold Nights, Rain On The Horizon
Cold air will settle in for the next few days with frosty mornings and cool afternoons. Temperatures will warm slowly toward the end of the week when the next weather system arrives. This system will come from the west and will be warmer, but at the moment, it doesn’t look excessively wet. Stay tuned.
2 rounds of rain enter the SF Bay Area forecast
The Bay Area is expected to see two rounds of rain before the end of this week.
Thanh Long uses secret San Francisco kitchen for its famous garlic noodles
"My mom has been credited with bringing garlic noodle culture to the Bay Area."
Silicon Valley
A dozen eggs for $3.35? It exists at this Bay Area farm
With an ongoing egg shortage and super-high egg prices – the result of avian flu, rising supply costs or corporate greed, depending who you talk to – many consumers are trying to go directly to the source: farms. “We get customers calling us from San Jose and all...
governing.com
Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?
Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
