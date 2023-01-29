Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Fox17
'Prom is a rite of Passage': Cinderella Project to distribute free dresses in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prom planning has begun and the Cinderella Project Kalamazoo is making sure every girl has the perfect dress. “Prom can be a huge expense,” said Adrienne Wissner, founder of the Cinderella Project and owner of Memories Bridal & Evening Wear. Prom dresses can range anywhere...
Fox17
GRPL's Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition now accepting entries
The Grand Rapids Public Library is now accepting entries in its 55th annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition. The annual contest is open to poets ages 5 through adults who reside in or attend school in Kent County. Submissions will be accepted February 1 - 28. Winners selected in different categories have...
‘I would like to live a little bit longer:’ Local mom searching for kidney donor
According to the National Kidney Foundation, over 2,000 people in Michigan are waiting for ‘a life-saving transplant.’
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
Fox17
Join Everdry Waterproofing in the Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics West Michigan
For the 13th year in a row, Everdry Waterproofing will be participating in raising funds for Special Olympics Michigan through Polar Plunge and other fundraising methods. Over the past 13 years of fundraising, Everdry Waterproofing has raised over $150,000 and is hoping to raise even more with their upcoming events.
WOOD
Get relief from your neuropathy pain & symptoms
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, she is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, a Neuropathy Survivor, and founder of Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is back with her client Doreen to talk about the Neuropathy Relief Program and the relief it can...
Fox17
Woodland Mall to hold 2nd annual Unity Walk Feb. 25
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Woodland Mall is scheduled to hold its second annual Unity Walk this month to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. The Unity Walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the food court on Saturday, Feb. 25, a representative of the mall tells us.
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing program helping people quit smoking for good
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - January is not quite over. There’s still time to act on those New Years Resolutions. The most popular New Years Resolutions are time and time again related to health and wellness. However, just decades ago, smoking was always a top contender. Health experts say it’s...
Fox17
Kalamazoo tattoo shop helping victims feel at home in their bodies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's pain by choice— a Kalamazoo tattoo shop is helping domestic violence victims turn scars into art. At Heirloom Arts, it's not your average therapy session. It includes a needle, ink, and maybe a few tears. “Everyone tells us what they've been through in some...
Fox17
Excellence in Education: Danni Drumm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Danni Drumm is being recognized for her Excellence in Education. “It takes a really special teacher to create a space where kids can learn to be the best versions of themselves," says Clare Shubert, Drumm’s nominator, "and that's exactly what Ms. Drumm does for her kids every single day.”
Fox17
Morenas Event Venue to host luxury weddings on Valentine's Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking to get married in luxury on Valentine’s Day without breaking the bank? Morenas Event Venue has you covered!. The venue is scheduled to hold private ceremonies for “Morenas Mini-Mony Day” on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. We’re told...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: January 30
1. Soup's On For All is tonight and it's the first time the event has been in person since 2020. The event benefits and celebrates God's Kitchen, which is a food program of Catholic Charities West Michigan that provides free meals to those in need. There are still tickets available...
Fox17
John Ball Zoo to add classrooms made from shipping containers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — New classrooms are coming to John Ball Zoo this spring, courtesy of Blox Design Build Containers (Blox)!. The building company tells us the classrooms will be part of the zoo’s ongoing effort to better educate patrons. The classrooms will be constructed out of shipping...
Fox17
Find everything for your big day at the Downtown Market Wedding Showcase
It's wedding planning season when brides and grooms are setting dates, finding vendors, and preparing for their big day. Find all of these items and venues locally in one place at the Downtown Market Wedding Showcase. The entire upstairs of the Downtown Market Grand Rapids- including the private event space,...
What is the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scammers are always trying to scam. Always looking for a way to take advantage of good, honest folks leaving them with the short stick. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team is a branch of our news department helping people get results. People need someone...
WILX-TV
Michigan student with special needs gets lost on bus ride home
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I immediately go into hysteria, I was so scared,” recalled Danielle Krimmel, talking about the day her 4-year-old son with autism was lost during his bus ride home. Krimmel’s son, Micah, goes to Willow Elementary School. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Krimmel waited for her...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: February 1
1. Elk Brewing closed down both locations last year, and now beer fans can get their hands on some memorabilia. There are t-shirts, koozies, signs, and even tanks used for brewing that are all up for auction. Elk Brewing opened its first location in Grand Rapids in 2014 and added...
muskegonchannel.com
Soul Filled - "Scribs" Pizza Rolls for the Big Game
With the "Big Game" coming up, the idea this week is to share something for to serve while enjoying the game. Scribs Pizza is a local favorite here in Muskegon so Lakisha is taking some of the key ingreidents they put on their pies and adding them to the delectable presentation in a muffin tin. These are great party food and they are also great for kids lunches or after school snacks! The ingreditents are fairly simple, the process is not too hard and the outcome dimmed in more pizza sauce or ranch... you're going to be the hit of the party.
Fox17
Gentex to add Grand Rapids location, create 50 jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gentex announced it will open a new location in Grand Rapids this year. The tech company tells us the new facility will create 50 jobs in the Madison Square neighborhood. "Rising transportation costs make commuting increasingly difficult, so if Gentex wants to recruit employees from...
There’s something ‘mysterious’ going on in Muskegon
For 40 years, Holland native David Lubbers traveled the globe to capture images of parts of the world that many of us may never see. Now, he has brought those images home to West Michigan.
