Read full article on original website
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle
The NFL needs to consider making one rule change after what happened with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the team’s opening drive in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Backup quarterback Josh Johnson entered the game and replaced him. But Johnson... The post NFL needs to consider 1 rule change after 49ers debacle appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
Tom Brady weighs in on impact of Brock Purdy injury in 49ers-Eagles
Tom Brady, whose name is bound to come up once or twice in the coming months in connection with the San Francisco 49ers, voiced his opinion on Brock Purdy's injury and its impact on the NFC Championship Game. "Injuries play a role in every game," Brady told Jim Gray on...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discusses injury riddled loss to Eagles in NFC Championship
PHILADELPHIA (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s season ending 31-7 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed losing quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, says Purdy was unable to throw when he returned to the game with an elbow injury and talks about dropping the NFC Championship in consecutive seasons.
thecomeback.com
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
49ers’ Nick Bosa Has Hilarious Take on Super Bowl LVII QB Matchup
Everybody’s looking forward to watching Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off—well, almost everybody.
SB Nation
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
5 free agents 49ers must re-sign in 2023 NFL offseason
The San Francisco 49ers had a tough and unlucky end to an otherwise fairy-tale campaign. Despite going through not one, not two, not even three, but FOUR quarterbacks, the Niners found a way to win the NFC West and be among the last four teams standing in the 2022-23 NFL season. The wounds of losing the NFC Championship Game are still fresh. However, we can begin looking ahead to an interesting offseason for the team. Here we’ll look at the five free agents whom the 49ers absolutely have to re-sign during the 2023 NFL offseason.
Yardbarker
Eagles LB trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win
Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory. Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.
John Lynch: Trey Lance has to prove he can stay healthy, 49ers QB injuries not caused by play-calling
The San Francisco 49ers have had six starting quarterbacks since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. Four quarterbacks took snaps this season alone, including the playoffs. The only quarterback to start an entire season is Jimmy Garoppolo, who did so in 2019. Much of the constant quarterback switching has been due to injuries.
sportszion.com
Christian McCaffrey’s GF Olivia Culpo sends 49ers’ star short heart-warming note after loss vs Eagles in NFC championship
The San Francisco 49ers’ fantasy run finally ended in the NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night football. The game was won by the host team, 31-7, at Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners were unable to gain control of the game against the Eagles, going three...
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael B. Jordan Gives His Super Bowl Prediction
Michael B. Jordan gave his prediction while on “First Take.”. In two weeks from now, the Super Bowl will be played out in Arizona. This is going to be a fantastic game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, these were the two best teams in the league all season, and they deserve this spot.
49ers make shocking interview request
The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments
The Super Bowl is an event that is watched by millions annually. However, it seems like San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa will not be one of those watching the game at home. Bosa discussed the upcoming Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, saying that while Read more... The post NFL world blasts Nick Bosa’s salty Super Bowl comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne, says this could be his ‘last’ Eagles game
It was an emotional scene on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl berth after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. But no one took in the moment quite like Philadelphia’s longtime defensive end Brandon Graham and his family. During a postgame interview with Josina Anderson for CBS Sports, Graham — a 13-season veteran — spoke about how he wanted to “enjoy this moment” in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2023 before his family, including wife Carlyne, crashed the Q&A. “I’m so proud of you,” Carlyne gushed to Graham, 34, on the field. “To know that...
Exclusive: Jalen Hurts' father speaks about son's determination and drive
Jalen Hurts' father said if there's one word to describe his son it would be determined.
49ers great Jerry Rice quieted Eagles fans with silent Super Bowl clapback
Come for the king, you best not miss — though Eagles fans gave it their best try during Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the 49ers. San Francisco legend and multiple NFL receiving record-holder Jerry Rice was in attendance for Philly’s 31-7 trouncing, and heard plenty of shouts and jeers from the Lincoln Financial Field faithful before kickoff on Sunday. His response quickly quieted the crowd down however. Rice, an honorary 49ers captain for the game, took out a pouch and, without uttering a word, slid on a ring from each of his three Super Bowl titles with San Francisco onto his fingers and...
John Lynch committed to remaining the 49ers’ GM, improving team
On Wednesday, John Lynch was asked if he plans to remain the San Francisco 49ers general manager in 2023. The question was presented because Amazon courted Lynch last year, hoping to lure the executive back to the broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football games. Lynch turned down a significant pay raise to remain with the 49ers because he felt there was unfinished business.
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0