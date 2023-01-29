ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, KY

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qNuG_0kUtm16W00

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m.

Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside.

Missing Morganfield man found deceased

Once the fire was extinguished, officials determined 32-year-old Joseph Harris of Earlington passed away inside the camper. A death investigation is pending.

Earlington Volunteer Fire Department, Mortons Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the Grapevine Fire Department responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WBKO

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office working seven vehicle wreck scene

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is working a seven vehicle accident on southbound U.S. 231 at the Ohio County and Butler County line. The roadway is shut down at this time, and police are asking drivers to use caution this morning as roadways are “very hazardous.”
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crashes shutdown portion of I-24 in Lyon County

Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel. A 32-year-old Charleston man was seriously injured in a crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Tuesday night after a semi crashed into his car. Crashes, slide-offs cause closure of Hwy. 60 on Wednesday morning. Updated:...
CHARLESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

I-24 cleared in Lyon County after several wrecks at Cumberland River bridge

I-24 in Lyon County was cleared overnight after multiple crashes blocked the Cumberland River bridge. Several passenger vehicles and at least two semis were involved in the pileup near the Livingston/Lyon County line around 9 pm on Tuesday. Kentucky State Police Troopers reported no serious injuries, but all of the...
LYON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

32-year-old man killed in Hopkins County camper fire

Earlington, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed in camper fire in Hopkins County on Saturday, the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say they responded to a reported structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 28. When they arrived, they determined...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
GREENVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

Golconda, IL man accused of assaulting Paducah, KY restaurant cook

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Golconda, Illinois man faces a strangulation charge after Paducah police say he assaulted a cook at a Paducah restaurant. Michael Robbins, 41, of Golconda faces a charge of second-degree strangulation. He was found and arrested on January 27 by the Pope County Sheriff’s Department....
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties

For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Baskett Community Fire Department gets lifesaving grant money

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Baskett Community Fire Department was given some good news today. Officials say the department was rewarded an Automated External Defibrillators (AED) grant through the Kentucky Fire Commission. The fire department says this will help it get more AEDs into First Responders and EMTs hands so the agency can better […]
BASKETT, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Two charged in Webster County drug bust

Two people are behind bars on drug charges in Webster County, Kentucky after authorities say the search of a home revealed drugs. The Webster County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Monday around 7 p.m., when deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment in the Hillcrest Apartments complex on US 41 N in Sebree.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville

Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
104.1 WIKY

A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire

The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy