Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m.

Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside.

Once the fire was extinguished, officials determined 32-year-old Joseph Harris of Earlington passed away inside the camper. A death investigation is pending.

Earlington Volunteer Fire Department, Mortons Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the Grapevine Fire Department responded to the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).