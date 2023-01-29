Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m.
Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside.Missing Morganfield man found deceased
Once the fire was extinguished, officials determined 32-year-old Joseph Harris of Earlington passed away inside the camper. A death investigation is pending.
Earlington Volunteer Fire Department, Mortons Gap Volunteer Fire Department and the Grapevine Fire Department responded to the scene.
