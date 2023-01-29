ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

12-year-old child struck by vehicle, flown to hospital in Hinesville

By WSAV Staff
 4 days ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A 12-year-old child was flown to Memorial University Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to Hinesville Police Department Asst. Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, the 12-year-old boy was walking along the side of the roadway on Shaw Rd. and Forest Lake Dr. when he came into contact with a vehicle. Howard said the child was conscious and alert.

The youngster was flown to Memorial in Savannah where his condition is u known.

The driver of the vehicle is not expected to face any charges or citations.

