Effective: 2023-01-30 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Target Area: Arkansas; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Perry; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A couple of rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected tonight through Tuesday night. Ice accruals should be between one quarter to one half inch. Sleet accumulations should be less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern and northern Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO