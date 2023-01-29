Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
WSVN-TV
1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
WSVN-TV
Car crashes into home in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
WSVN-TV
Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
NBC Miami
Man Murdered Near NW Miami-Dade Ranch Where Police Busted Cockfighting Ring
Authorities are investigating a man's murder near a ranch in northwest Miami-Dade where police busted a cockfighting ring. Alfredo Alfonso-Martinez was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18180 Northwest 129th Avenue, officials said. Police haven't said how he was killed or released any other details. The...
Click10.com
Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
WSVN-TV
Fire in Lauderdale Lakes under investigation after 1 person, 3 children injured
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are piecing together clues of a Lauderdale Lakes apartment fire. Flames broke out near Northwest 36th Street and 50th Avenue, Monday afternoon. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units were able to make their way into the building to extinguish the blaze. Officials said there was...
WSVN-TV
Driver extricated after van rolls over after crash in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic crash happened in Deerfield Beach. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene along Southeast Seventh Street and Federal Highway, Tuesday afternoon. A van was seen rolled on its side. Rescuers had to extricate the driver trapped in the wreckage. The other cars involved ended up...
Miami New Times
Thin Skinned? Miami Cop Cited for Choking Man Who Called Him Nasty Name (VIDEO)
"You are on my property bitch!" A local resident uttered those fateful words to a Miami Police Department sergeant about a second before the officer grabbed him by the neck, pinned him against a metal fence, and had him arrested. The incident took place during a December 2021 domestic violence...
WSVN-TV
2-car crash closes SB Sawgrass Expressway at Sample Road in Coral Springs; drivers hospitalized
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A violent crash on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs has led to the closure of all southbound lanes and sent both drivers involved to the hospital. Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the two-car wreck, near Sample Road, Wednesday afternoon. Paramedics...
WSVN-TV
Solved: 20-year-old case of missing mother found in car
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A decades-old mystery has finally been solved. The clues to the whereabouts of a missing mother were recently found in a car in a Davie canal. After more than 20 years of waiting and wondering, a daughter now has some sense of closure in this missing person’s case.
WSVN-TV
SB Sawgrass Expressway reopens at Sample Road after drivers injured in 2-car crash
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened to traffic in Coral Springs after a violent crash led to the closure of all southbound lanes and sent both drivers involved to the hospital. Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the two-car wreck, near Sample Road,...
WSVN-TV
Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
WSVN-TV
Teacher hit by student during classroom brawl at North Miami Senior High School
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher took a hard fall after getting caught in the middle of some campus chaos. The incident happened when students began fighting in a classroom, and cellphone video showed a glimpse of it all. The teacher was thrown to the ground, and school officials...
cw34.com
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
WSVN-TV
BSO conduct death investigation after body found in Weston home
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon. The person’s identity or how they died...
WSVN-TV
Deputies establish perimeter in Pompano Beach after suspect flees on foot
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have set up a perimeter in search of a suspect who fled on foot. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were initially following a vehicle in Pompano Beach, Monday morning. When police attempted to stop the driver on East Atlantic Boulevard, the vehicle crashed and...
Click10.com
Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
WSVN-TV
2-car crash closes southbound lanes of Sawgrass Expressway; driver transported in critical condition
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of a highway has been shut down and a person was left in critical condition after a two-car crash. Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the wreck in the southbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway, near Sample Road, Wednesday afternoon. The...
Click10.com
Police: Driver jumps into canal after hit-and-run crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a driver who they said jumped into a canal after fleeing the scene of a crash. The crash occurred around 9:22 a.m. Tuesday at 400 SW 18th Ave. According to Detective Ali Adamson, who is a spokeswoman for the...
