Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

1 airlifted following three-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three vehicles were involved in a collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday. Around 8:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Southwest 157th Avenue and 120th Street. When units arrived on the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead, 1 critical following shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to shots fired at a car in the street with several people inside, Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, around 5 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department was gathered at the scene near the 500th block of 151st Street as they continued to investigate. The...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car crashes into home in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a home in Miramar. This happened in the area of 3045 Tara Road in Miramar, just off of Miramar Parkway, Tuesday, at around 5 p.m. Miramar Fire Rescue said there were three people inside the green Mustang that crashed. None were injured, save for a busted lip on one of the occupants.
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Grass breaks out in SW Miami-Dade; 95% contained

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday. Just before 4 p.m., the blaze broke out in a field near Marlin Road and the busway. Gas tanks in the area also brought out a hazmat team, but they did not end up being a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man Murdered Near NW Miami-Dade Ranch Where Police Busted Cockfighting Ring

Authorities are investigating a man's murder near a ranch in northwest Miami-Dade where police busted a cockfighting ring. Alfredo Alfonso-Martinez was killed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of 18180 Northwest 129th Avenue, officials said. Police haven't said how he was killed or released any other details. The...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man accused of stealing dozens of key fobs at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 31-year-old man has been arrested on accusations that he stole dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. BSO spokesman Carey Codd said in a news release that the investigation started in...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Solved: 20-year-old case of missing mother found in car

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A decades-old mystery has finally been solved. The clues to the whereabouts of a missing mother were recently found in a car in a Davie canal. After more than 20 years of waiting and wondering, a daughter now has some sense of closure in this missing person’s case.
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

Family, BSO searching for missing woman out of Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is asking for help finding a missing loved one. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have been searching for 52-year-old Annette Mohammed, last seen on a Friday morning, Jan. 13t, near the 8800 block of West McNab Road in Tamarac. Mohammed is said...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO conduct death investigation after body found in Weston home

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon. The person’s identity or how they died...
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Pembroke Pines couple accused of running chop shop, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A couple was arrested Monday after being accused of running a chop shop in Pembroke Pines, authorities said. According to Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell, officers responded to a residence near the 700 block of Southwest 67th Terrace after a stolen vehicle equipped with a GPS tracking system displayed a signal.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

