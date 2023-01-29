Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
2 years after creation of IMPD Use of Force board, 11 cases reviewed, 1 officer disciplined
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Of the 11 cases reviewed in the first two years of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Use of Force Review Board, it found one case where an officer violated department policy. Catherine Cummings, the Indianapolis deputy chief of police, told I-Team 8, “That recommendation was...
WISH-TV
Indiana offers financial assistance for some struggling homeowners
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many Hoosiers are struggling financially as housing costs continue to rise. Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined Tuesday’s “Daybreak” to talk about programs providing funding for people seeking financial aid. The Republican has served as the lieutenant governor since 2017, and she seeking reelection in 2024.
WISH-TV
Professor claims Indiana University fired him for bringing racism to forefront
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new lawsuit says Indiana University breached its contract with a former executive vice chancellor and professor of communication, and violated First Amendment rights and their own whistleblower policy after Mark McPhail shared concerns on racism within his department. McPhail said, “The data shows that there...
WISH-TV
Noblesville teacher creates ‘class family’ and ‘at home’ classroom
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — At Hinkle Creek Elementary School, students in the third grade understand the meaning of family. It’s all thanks to their teacher, Nathaniel Truitt, and his “class family.”. Truitt is the January winner of the WISH-TV Golden Apple Award. WISH-TV is Indiana’s education station,...
WISH-TV
Reports of smoke send fire investigators to Noblesville elementary school
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Noblesville firefighters say they are investigating a fire at an elementary school. In a social media message sent about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Noblesville Fire Department said it was responding to reports of smoke rising from White River Elementary School, 19000 Cumberland Road. That’s just off State Road 37 south of 191st Street. The fire was later listed as “marked out,” but investigators remained at the school.
WISH-TV
Special Performance: “Youth Poet Laureate”
The 2022 National Youth Poet Laureate, Alyssa Gaines, joined Wednesday’s “All Indiana” to share her love of poetry. She even read a special piece she wrote herself!. You’re in for a special surprise. Gaines is performing from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
WISH-TV
Space station visible multiple times in central Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Space Station will be flying over central Indiana a couple of times this week. Tuesday evening will be the first chance to see it only for 3 minutes. Better viewing opportunities come later this week when the space station will be higher in the sky and appear for longer.
WISH-TV
Fire damages downtown Crawfordsville restaurant
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An early Wednesday morning fire damaged a downtown Crawfordsville restaurant, closing it “for a while,” its Facebook page says. Crawfordsville Fire Department was called just before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday to Harry’s Hideout, which sits along U.S. 231 at East Main Street. The fire was contained to the first floor of the mixed-use, three-story building. No injuries were reported.
WISH-TV
Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
WISH-TV
3 Indianapolis men arrested for night hunting from Sullivan Co. roadway
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers arrested three men Indianapolis men accused of illegally shooting and killing a deer from a roadway in rural Sullivan County. Biak Sang, 34; Ro Hmung Lian, 32; and Hrang Lian, 30, face multiple misdemeanor charges, including the illegal taking of a white-tailed...
WISH-TV
Girl Scout Cookies roll out across Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Wednesday morning, the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana started the process of rolling out more than 1.5 million packages of Girl Scout Cookies across the state. Three tractor-trailers carrying around 70,000 packages of cookies were unloaded on the west side of Indianapolis. Cookies will continue...
WISH-TV
How accurate have Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions been for central Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Punxsutawney Phil is set to make his next prediction tomorrow for Groundhog Day. The tradition is simple, if the groundhog sees his shadow, then it means six more weeks of winter. If not, it will be an early spring. So how accurate have these Groundhog Day predictions been for central Indiana?
WISH-TV
Man dies in shooting at home in rural Grant County
FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A Texas man died in a shooting in rural Grant County on Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon. Benito D. Lugo, 24, of Hidalgo, Texas, died from a single gunshot wound, the Grant County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon. Deputies and...
WISH-TV
Northview Church LEADS Conference
Kent Bjurstrom, Northview Network Pastor, and Jenni Keller, Staff AdvaKent Bjurstrom, Northview Network Pastor, and Jenni Keller, Staff Advancement Pastor from Northview Church joined “Finding Faith” with Randy Ollis with news on their upcoming LEADS Conference and the launch of their new Northview Network. The LEADS conference is presented to help you learn how you can “lead yourself, stay emotionally healthy, and keep healthy relationships.”
WISH-TV
David Millbern: 100 Years of Men in Love
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Actor, director, and producer David Millbern, joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about his film “100 Years of Men In Love.”. The film highlights photos of male partnerships in the 1850s and 1950s. You can find the film on Amazon Prime!
WISH-TV
Community Health Network: Maintaining a healthy heart
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the first day of February which marks the start of heart month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S. Community Health Network Registered Dietitian, Kaitlyn Wong, joined Wednesday’s Daybreak to provide some tips and tricks to make sure you’re maintaining good heart health.
WISH-TV
State police report multiple crashes on icy roads southeast of Indianapolis
COLUBMUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Indiana State Police district serving counties southeast of Indianapolis says icy conditions were causing multiple crashes Monday night. Additional troopers have been called up to deal with the increase in crashes, the Versailles post said on social media. Photos with the social media announcement...
WISH-TV
Hamilton County cuts ribbon on first cat café
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A new cat café in Fishers is now open and ready for visitors. Smitten Kitten is at 7852 E. 96th St., just east of I-69. The café offers food, drinks, and a place to play with kittens and cats with an eye towards adoption.
WISH-TV
Tasty Takeout: Cholita Tacos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s Taco Tuesday! 🌮. The latest Tasty Takeout is Cholita Tacos. The restaurant is at 1001 Broad Ripple Ave. You can contact them at (317) 389-5555.
