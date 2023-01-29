Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Everyone Keeps Saying That Josh Allen Lives In This House
UPDATE: Where does Josh Allen live? Josh Allen built a house not far from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. UPDATE: The below story is from May 2021. When you live next door to a Buffalo athlete, you love to brag about. After all, whether someone plays for the Buffalo Sabers or Buffalo Bills, they have to live somewhere and Western New York, people LOVE to talk. Everyone always thinks they "know" and it is not always the case.
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement
Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena Football League revealed plans to return in 2024 following a four-year hiatus. So, of course, the AFL...
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
Philadelphia Eagles assistant Brian Johnson was Dak Prescott’s college QB coach and he's helped Eagles QB Jalen Hurts to the Super Bowl. Logic puts him on the Dallas Cowboys coordinator search list.
Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne, says this could be his ‘last’ Eagles game
It was an emotional scene on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl berth after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. But no one took in the moment quite like Philadelphia’s longtime defensive end Brandon Graham and his family. During a postgame interview with Josina Anderson for CBS Sports, Graham — a 13-season veteran — spoke about how he wanted to “enjoy this moment” in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2023 before his family, including wife Carlyne, crashed the Q&A. “I’m so proud of you,” Carlyne gushed to Graham, 34, on the field. “To know that...
Hamilton, Buffalo students unite to thank those who helped Damar Hamlin
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - While the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills seasons are over, elementary schools from each city have formed a bond that goes beyond the field as they honor those who helped Damar Hamlin. Ridgeway Elementary School in Hamilton has regular zoom calls with their educational counterparts in...
Burrow remains hometown hero despite championship setback
While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals weren't victorious on the field in the AFC Championship Game Sunday evening, the team's deep playoff push was a win for the quarterback's beloved community. Falling to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead, 23-20, the Bengals were denied their second-consecutive Super Bowl appearance, but what can't be denied is how impactful Cincinnati's success has been on Southeastern Ohio because of its hometown hero, who continues to support the area through his charitable works. ...
In Panthers’ hiring of Reich, another Black coach loses out
In this week’s Time Out For Sports segment, Charlotte Observer sportswriter Langston Wertz Jr. says that while he thinks Frank Reich isn’t a bad choice for the Panthers, it’s a loss for the fans who were hoping to see Steve Wilks promoted — and for the NFL’s diversity initiatives.
Lewiston Bengals Sweep Clarkston in Golden Throne Game
The Lewiston girls and boys basketball teams come away with wins over the Clarkston Bantams. The girls pull away with a 74-69 win, while the boys with a 52-40 victory. Gianna Cefalu has the highlights from both games.
