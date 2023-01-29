ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rail Trail Lights are Back, Ice Cream for Breakfast, Doggie Kissing Booth, V-Day Pop Up Bar & More Things to Do This Weekend (2/2/23)

January seemed like two months combined, but it’s finally over. Whew. We’re excited to welcome February with open arms. This week is busy in Charlotte – with the return of the Rail Trail Lights, First Friday Gallery Crawl, a Valentine’s Day themed Pop-Up bar, ice cream for breakfast at Jeni’s, a doggie kissing booth, and much more.
