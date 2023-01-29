Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scoopcharlotte.com
Sweets for Your Sweeties ~ Here are 5 Charlotte Bakeries to Shop for Unique Valentines Treats
SAS Cupcakes has made-from-scratch Valentine’s Day Goodies that you can pick up in store (Blakeney) or order to have them delivered to your Sweetie on Monday 2/13 or Tuesday 2/14. Use Promo Code: SCOOP10 for 10% OFF when ordering your SAS treats. ORDER from SAS Online HERE ~ First...
scoopcharlotte.com
Rail Trail Lights are Back, Ice Cream for Breakfast, Doggie Kissing Booth, V-Day Pop Up Bar & More Things to Do This Weekend (2/2/23)
January seemed like two months combined, but it’s finally over. Whew. We’re excited to welcome February with open arms. This week is busy in Charlotte – with the return of the Rail Trail Lights, First Friday Gallery Crawl, a Valentine’s Day themed Pop-Up bar, ice cream for breakfast at Jeni’s, a doggie kissing booth, and much more.
Comments / 1