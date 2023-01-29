ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Central’s Tyler Hill commits to Angelo State

By Sabrina Hoover
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX— Big news for the San Angelo community as Tyler Hill committed to Angelo State University under head coach Jeff Girsch.

It was an impressive career for the Bobcat quarterback who had 314 completions and 4,228 passing yards. Hill found success in the air but also on the ground with 2,389 rushing yards and 30 rushing touchdowns. Hill along with others will be signing on Wednesday, February 1st at 6:30 p.m. for National Signing day at Central High School.

KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

