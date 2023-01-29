ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stevensducks.com

No. 1 Men’s Volleyball Tops Baruch in Four Sets

HOBOKEN, N.J. (January 31, 2023) – First-year Phillip Bone set down a career-high 16 kills to lead No. 1 Stevens Institute of Technology men's volleyball to a 3-1 (21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-14) victory over Baruch College Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup at Canavan Arena. Senior Alex Franke added...
stevensducks.com

Men’s Volleyball Climbs to No. 1 in NVA/AVCA DIII Coaches Poll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (January 31, 2023) – For the first time since 2015, the Stevens Institute of Technology men's volleyball team will reside at the top of the NVA/AVCA Division III Coaches Poll, the organization announced Tuesday. Stevens received 18 first-place votes to total 340 points to sit atop the...
stevensducks.com

McNeill wins 200th to Lead Women’s Fencing at Eric Sollee Invitational

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (January 29, 2023) – Senior Claire McNeill won her 200th match at epee to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology women's fencing team Sunday at the Eric Sollee Invitational, hosted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology at the Johnson Athletic Center. McNeill recorded a team-leading seven wins on...
stevensducks.com

Mathews Lands Second MAC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week Accolade

ANNVILLE, Pa. January 30, 2023) – Senior Laura Mathews of the Stevens Institute of Technology women's indoor track & field team was named Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The recognition is the third career indoor weekly award for the...
