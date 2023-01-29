ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ay6by_0kUtkV2Z00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York.

In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.

Torres-Ortiz died from her injuries. Police say a second victim, Isael Cruz, 19, was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He received treatment for his injuries and has since been released.

According to WABC, authorities said that Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed walking home after buying some milk at a nearby store.

Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with the deadly shooting, according to WABC.

Authorities announced the two suspects’ arrests on Thursday at a news conference. They were identified as Ra’sean Patterson, 18, and Dahviere Griswold, 20.

On Friday, Syracuse Police Department announced the arrest of a third suspect who was arrested on Thursday. They were identified as a 16-year-old boy.

The 16-year-old boy was reportedly on a furlough from a juvenile facility in the New York City area on the day Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick said, according to WABC.

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with a count of murder in the second degree, a count of attempted murder in the second degree, and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Syracuse Police Department.

Police say Patterson and Griswold have each been charged with a count of murder in the second degree, a count of attempted murder in the second degree, and a count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, similar to what the 16-year-old was charged with.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man convicted of assault, burglary in Lansing home invasion

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is convicted for a home invasion attempted robbery. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced 39-year-old Clifton Bibbins was found guilty by a jury in Tompkins County Court Tuesday. The trial began January 20th on a five-count indictment stemming from an incident that occurred in Lansing on October 14, 2021. Bibbins pistol whipped and shot a victim in the foot while invading their residence in an attempt to rob them.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

City Police Respond To Fight; Person Slashed

Cortland City Police last evening around 5:20 pm responded to a report of people fighting at 10 Church St. According to police, two people were fighting. One of those involved was Frank Tchezama, 30 years old, of Ithaca, his address listed as homeless, had gotten into a fight with another male over a girl. He used a knife during the fight and cut the other male in the chest and hand.
CORTLAND, NY
cnycentral.com

Door smashed of Westcott Street diner in Syracuse during break-in

Syracuse, N.Y. — Mom's Diner on Westcott Street in Syracuse reported it was broken into early Monday morning. The popular diner posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed that day due to the break-in, along with a photo of a broken glass door. Tuesday, the diner...
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca man arrested for misdemeanor

Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY) -- On Sunday around 4:00 A.M. an Ithaca police officer stopped a bicyclist who violated the NYS vehicle and traffic law. The suspect was later identified as thirty six year old Brian Borders of Ithaca. Borders was accused of giving police a fake name. When officers suspected...
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Watch Monday afternoon briefing in SPD use of force investigation

Monday afternoon, 1-30-2023, the Syracuse Police Department held a community briefing to explain work that had been done in this investigation. The included showing surveillance cameras as well as body-worn cameras by police officers. You can watch the full update in the player above. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is currently conducting […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Snow plow strikes house overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse City snow plow struck a house early Tuesday morning in Syracuse. The crash happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Highland Street between Sweeting Street and Saile Street, according to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers. Syracuse Police responded to the scene. Damage could be observed on...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lyons man arrested for stealing from business in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. – Corddereal M. Tompkins was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that over the course of several months, he stole over $3,000 from a business in the Town of Geneva. He was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Geneva Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.
GENEVA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY man faces up to 5 years in prison for sending threats to singer Mya

DeWitt, N.Y. — An Upstate New York man has pleaded guilty to sending death threats on social media to Grammy-award winning R&B singer Mýa. Marcus A. Fuller, 38, of DeWitt, sent dozens of threats in April 2022 to Mýa’s Instagram account. He pleaded guilty Thursday in Syracuse to transmitting an interstate threat, prosecutors said in a news release Friday.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Elmira man pleads guilty in death of local musician

ITHACA, N.Y.—An Elmira man has pleaded guilty in connection with the car crash that killed well-known local musician Joseph L. Arguello in March 2022. Jonathan A. Roberts, 32 years old, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum indeterminate sentence of 5-15 years in state prison. According to a press release from District Attorney Matthew Van Houten, Roberts waived his right to an appeal, and “no promises were made” regarding the sentence length.
ELMIRA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old charged in Brexialee’s murder identified

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Syracuse youth accused with two men of killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has been identified following a court appearance Friday. The teen is Deckyse Bridges, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy