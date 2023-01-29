For the NY Rangers, most trade deadline conversations seem to focus on the big name players. It’s fun to talk about cost, fit, the shiny new toy, plus the Rangers always seem to find their names in the running for most big name players. But the true need is the NY Rangers depth, specifically on defense, if they are to fine tune the roster into a contender. Last season, they were in on Claude Giroux before he vetoed a trade. This year, it seems to be Patrick Kane and Timo Meier. Adds like these may not be needed.

