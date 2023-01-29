Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Kiss My Airs Pack Expands With An Air Max 95
Coining the widely-regarded “Kiss My Airs” term as a part of their 2017 Air Max Day campaign and subsequent 30th anniversary of the cushioning technology, Nike’s celebratory Air Max pack has been harkened in full force for the new year, including this Nike Air Max 95. Connected...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” Set For April 2023 Release
When LeBron James signed to Nike almost two decades ago, the brand celebrated in one of the few ways they know how: through sneakers. And as we come up on the 20th Anniversary of the two’s long-running partnership, that very same, commemorative release — the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” — is set to return to the shelves.
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 1 Gets A Stealthy “Triple Black” Makeover
The Nike Air Max line celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022. As part of the occasion, the Air Max 1 emerged in handfuls of compelling styles, but it seems Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary design os continuing its milestone celebration into the new year as it’s emerged in more styles expected to drop before 2023 ends.
sneakernews.com
Vanessa Bryant Shares A Look At The Nike Kobe 6 Protro “BHM”
Before the month-long celebration of Black excellence and African-American achievements officially kicked off, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on the last night of January to share an intimate look at an upcoming Nike Kobe 6 Protro for Black History Month. While dedicated Kobe fans, hoop heads and sneaker aficionados have...
sneakernews.com
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
sneakernews.com
The #JordanYear 2023 Celebrations Kick Off With Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Sotheby’s Auction
Christopher Wallace – widely known as the Notorious B.I.G. – gruesomely passed away on March 9, 1997 at the age of twenty-four. Over the years, tributes to his short-lived, but impactful professional career as a rapper have been made. Jordan Brand made one such salute to the fallen Brooklynite in 2017 to celebrate what would’ve been Wallace’s forty-fifth birthday. The tribute?: A special edition of the Air Jordan 13.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
sneakernews.com
“University Blue” Flair Animates This Clean Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Tuned Air pioneer recently emerged in a compelling white, light blue, and yellow color combination. Reminiscent of the model’s debut color palette, the newly-surfaced trio of...
sneakernews.com
Upcoming Releases: Brain Dead x ASICS GEL-Nimbus 9, Union LA x AJ1 KO Low, And More
In terms of sneaker releases, January has been relatively slow, allowing many of us to recoup both mentally as well as financially. This week is much more of the same, though there are a few releases that might tempt you to spend some cash. The kids are receiving quite a...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 5 Low “Indigo Haze” Releasing Summer 2023
From CLOT to PSG to a trio of DJ Khaled-inspired propositions, the Air Jordan 5 has continued to ride the coattails of its 30th anniversary with an even mix of collaborative efforts and brand-new inline compositions. Airing on the side of the latter, Jordan Brand’s women’s-exclusive silhouettes are being expanded by curing its low-top construction in a pristine “Indigo Haze”.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 “Cool Grey”
Due in large part to the influence of the late Virgil Abloh, the Air Jordan 2 has enjoyed quite the resurgence across the past year. This is to continue in 2023, as MJ’s second signature has prepared a drove of brand new styles the likes of the women’s exclusive “Cool Grey” colorway.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 “Neapolitan” Releasing Holiday 2023
With each holiday season comes another Air Jordan 11. Adding this past winter’s “Cherry” composition to the silhouette’s iconic slate of colorways including the “Cool Grey” 11, Space Jam and Concord, Holiday 2023 is set to write its own story with a women’s exclusive effort. And according to reputable sources, Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz, the ladies’ silhouette will receive a tasteful “Neapolitan” scheme alongside the return of the Air Jordan 11 “DMP”.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
sneakernews.com
Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” Expected To Release This March
The rumor mill was on fire throughout much of 2022, instilling hope in releases that would never and likely will never come to be. Word of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4, however, would prove to be true, as images of an early pair were seen on the feet of longtime SB rider Eric Koston early that year. And now, at the very beginning of the next, reports from reputable sneaker informant @zsneakerheadz confirm that a release of said collaboration is heading our way this Spring.
Comments / 0