Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody

Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop
Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
wbrz.com
A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo
BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend. Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
WAFB.com
13-year-old reported missing in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to BRPD, A’nvirah Roberts, 13, was last seen in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive near Renoir Avenue. Police say Roberts is 5′2″ tall and weighs...
wbrz.com
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to consent'
BATON ROUGE- In the weeks since LSU student Madi Brooks was hit and killed by a car on a dark, Baton Rouge road, four people have been arrested and are facing charges in her alleged rape. "We have a blood alcohol number. It establishes intoxication under the statue, which makes...
Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas. Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding […]
WAFB.com
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
Former Denham Springs police officer pleads guilty to carnal knowledge of a juvenile, officials say. Perrilloux said the charges for former officer Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, were carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. Updated: 30 minutes ago. A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash...
iheart.com
Suspect In Madison Brooks Case Arrested For 2020 Rape
One of the suspects in the rape case of LSU student Madison Brooks is now under arrest for a rape reported in Livingston Parish in 2020. The Walker Police issued an arrest warrant for Kaivon Washington on Friday, after a witness reportedly corroborated details about the earlier assault. Washington turned...
Mother indicted in toddler’s overdose death hires attorney
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of her 2-year-old son appeared in court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Whitney Ard attended a motion hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. During the hearing, it was announced Ard hired an attorney and is no longer using a public defender.
NOLA.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
EBR Parish coroner’s office already investigating over 20 overdose deaths for 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The opioid addiction and overdose crisis touches every state in the nation, but Louisiana is affected the hardest. East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark says all indicators whether it is addiction to opioid medications, overdose deaths, emergency room admissions and over-prescribing are evidence of the problem.
brproud.com
Coroner identifies 13-year-old found shot inside vehicle in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office identified the teenager who was shot on Thursday, Jan. 26. Officials said Keddrick Turner, 13, died on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries in a shooting that took place around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on Sharon Hills Boulevard. Deputies...
theadvocate.com
Two men killed in Waffle House parking lot off Siegen Lane identified by sheriff's office
The identities of the two men who died in a barrage of bullets as they sat in their car outside a Waffle House off Siegen Lane were released Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Horace Watson, 37, and Leonard Leslie, 33, died in an early morning shooting, described as "targeted" by officials, about 3 a.m. Monday.
BRPD: SU student killed in crash on interstate
Southern University extends condolences to the family, classmates, and friends of student Reginald Elloie, a senior from New Orleans who was majoring in business. Elloie was tragically killed in a vehicular accident Monday evening. Southern University students who are affected by this tragedy are encouraged to reach out to the...
Former Denham Springs officer pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with minor, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A former officer with the Denham Springs Police Department pleaded guilty after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux. Perrilloux said Joseph “Reid” Copeland, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday, Jan. 30, to charges of...
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument.
wbrz.com
One person hurt after gunfire erupts at private party, Baton Rouge police say
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured after a shooting at a private party Monday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a dance studio on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. One victim was reportedly shot in the ankle and sustained a "very minor injury."
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
