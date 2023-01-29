Read full article on original website
Growing Your Garden: What produce does well in ND
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People in North Dakota are no strangers to growing crops, but for those who want to try their hand at growing something new, NDSU researchers have been evaluating crop varieties that are at their best in our state. North Dakota is known for its short growing season, but if you want to […]
Some North Dakota weeds becoming resistant to Herbicides
(Minot, ND) -- Some North Dakota weeds are becoming resistant to herbicides. Researchers from North Dakota State University's North Central Research Extension Center say some common weeds are becoming more widespread in the state. Farmers are facing challenges for the upcoming planting season, with uncontrolled weeds threatening to wipe out...
Cost of living rises nationally and in ND
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The cost of living is on the rise across the United States, but right here in North Dakota, we are one of the least expensive places to live. According to the Missouri Research and Information Center (MERIC), North Dakota is ranked number twenty-six on the list. While we may be ranked in the middle, Salary.com stated the cost of living in Bismarck alone is up 0.8% from a year ago.
North Dakota to receive $4.7 million in grants to improve roadway safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced over $4.7 million for North Dakota to improve roads, according to a news release sent out by the United States Department of Transportation. It’s part of the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program and includes five grants for...
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
North Dakota hunters: Don’t forget your equipment and surveys
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With January ending next week, it is important to remember what to do when it comes to hunting in North Dakota. North Dakota Game and Fish is reminding all hunters to remove tree stands, blinds, steps, and other personal items by Tuesday, January 31. If you do not take your items […]
North Dakota Game and Fish Updates: record Burbot and Watchable Wildlife checkoff
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s list of updates from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department consists of a brand-new state record catch, as well as a reminder to take a closer look at your next state tax form. The ND Game and Fish Department has officially recognized a burbot caught in Minot as […]
‘40 Below Keeps the Riff-Raff Out’: Does crime go down when temps drop?
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wind chills of 40 degrees below zero to most people outside of the Midwest are unimaginable, but to North Dakotans, it’s just another Monday. Weather like this may have some people begging for spring, but others think we could use more cold weather days. “‘Cuz...
How much of the Biden-Harris investment goes to North Dakota?
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As the Biden-Harris Administration Invests $2.7 billion dollars to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure, how much will truly go to North Dakota? We all know we need electricity to keep everything running, but how difficult is it to provide electricity to our rural areas? $51 million dollars will go to […]
Temperature of -62° recorded in Utah, 152 degrees below national same-day high
The highest and lowest temperatures in the United States' lower 48 were separated by a shocking 152 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. On the same day that temperatures soared to 90 degrees Fahrenheit in Dundee, Florida, they plummeted to negative 62 degrees at Peter Sinks in Utah. While negative 62 is cold, it's a few degrees higher than the record low in Utah – negative 69.3 in the same Peter Sinks area in 1985. The record low for the lower 48...
2,000-Mile Carbon Pipeline Project Sparks Battle Among North Dakota Landowners
(P&GJ) — Landowners from North Dakota gave testimony on Jan. 27 in favor of and against Summit Carbon Solutions' use of eminent domain to construct a 2,000-mile carbon pipeline network beneath hundreds of homes and farms in the Midwest, the Associated Press (AP) reported. Carbon dioxide emissions from surrounding...
North Dakota 3rd worst for singles
(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
ND legislators looking at bill aimed at adding requirements to cloud seeding operations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The idea of cloud seeding has divided scientists and farmers who rely on moisture. Concerns about its effects have legislators looking to make changes to how it gets approved. Are people capable of controlling the weather? Members of the Atmospheric Resource Board say they feel by...
Popular Montana Stretch Of Interstate Closed Because Of Weather.
The last few days have brought rough weather for much of Montana as the roads, highways, and interstates are covered with snow and ice. This, of course, makes traveling difficult, and at times, impossible as those traveling on I-90 through Livingston learned firsthand this morning. The popular stretch of interstate...
One Curious Critter Surprises People Ice Fishing in Minnesota. [Video]
If you have ever ice fished in Minnesota, there is one thing that you should just always expect, and that is the unexpected. Spending a little time with a couple of my girlfriends recently, we got on the topic of ice fishing. (Can you tell we are from the Minnesota area?)
North Dakota lawmaker hopes to heavily tax out-of-state policy dollars
Motschenbacher says any funds collected from the contributions would be spent on North Dakota veterans or school lunch programs.
Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program Goes Live
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR) — USDA launching the Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program. Its goal is to improve transparency and competition in cattle markets. It will allow users to search terms and information in active contracts used for the purchase of fed cattle. The library also has information on commonly...
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
Concerned citizens pushing Montana to lift red-light traffic camera ban
In Billings, police issued 268 red light citations in 2022 and 169 warnings, and they say there are far more people breaking the red-light law.
