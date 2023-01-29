ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomed four new clinicians to help enhance access to several specialties in the Central Louisiana community. Among the clinicians is endocrinologist Sablaa Ali, D.O., who will be the first active endocrinologist in the region in over a decade. With diabetes and pre-diabetes affecting 1 in every 2 Central Louisianans, this is a critical need that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is thankful to be able to meet. In addition, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana has secured a podiatrist who will be joining the team later this year to help our community in the fight against diabetes.

