kalb.com
Theatre Louisiana Christian presents debut of student-written play
PINEVILLE, La. - Theatre Louisiana Christian opens Thursday, Feb. 2, with the mysterious “It’s About Time,” which follows high school students around while they travel through time. This is the first-ever TLC production written and directed by a student, Dustin Morace. “It was certainly challenging to do...
KTBS
Tasty Tuesday: SweetD’s Bakery
NATCHITOCHES, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues his mission to find the best king cakes in the ArkLaTex this Mardi Gras season. This morning, he checked out SweetD's Bakery in Natchitoches.
kalb.com
Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
kalb.com
Former Alexandria Salvation Army major arraigned on home invasion charge
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping. Glenn Riggs, 66, of Pineville, was arrested Feb. 16, 2020, on a charge of home invasion for...
kalb.com
Hwy 171 reopens through Leesville after broken gas line repaired
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - Crews have repaired a broken gas line on Hwy 171 near East Courthouse Street in Leesville Monday afternoon. Hwy 171 North reopened to traffic just before 3 p.m. Construction crews are still in the area.
kalb.com
Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
kalb.com
DEVEN BROOKS: In the midst of jury selection, Terrance Lavalais pleads to second degree murder
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two days into jury selection for his second degree murder trial, Terrance Lavalais, 22, of Alexandria, pleaded “guilty as charged” and was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Lavalais was charged with second degree...
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
kalb.com
RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Four men arrested, investigation ongoing into burglaries, thefts in Cloutierville
(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cloutierville area between the months of May and November 2022. Four arrests have been made in...
cenlanow.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomes four new clinicians
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomed four new clinicians to help enhance access to several specialties in the Central Louisiana community. Among the clinicians is endocrinologist Sablaa Ali, D.O., who will be the first active endocrinologist in the region in over a decade. With diabetes and pre-diabetes affecting 1 in every 2 Central Louisianans, this is a critical need that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is thankful to be able to meet. In addition, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana has secured a podiatrist who will be joining the team later this year to help our community in the fight against diabetes.
kalb.com
Jury selection to begin for murder trial of first of three defendants in Deven Brooks case
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jury selection is set to begin on Jan. 31, 2023 for the trial of Terrance Lavalais, 22, of Alexandria. Lavalais is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the January 2022 death of Deven Brooks, 27, of Ball. Lavalais has pleaded “not guilty.”. Brooks’...
kalb.com
RPSO: Escaped inmate captured
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
kalb.com
Money coming to Rapides Parish for sewer, water projects
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Jan. 27, state lawmakers selected a final round of 19 projects to receive more than $54 million allocated to local water and sewer system upgrades this year. Rapides Parish is one of the areas reaping the benefits. Alexandria is set to receive $1.2...
Police: Opelousas woman arrested after shooting boyfriend in the back
An Opelousas woman has been arrested after she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the back during an argument.
kalb.com
RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022. RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023,...
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
kalb.com
Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case
Alexandria is set to receive 1.2 million dollars for water projects. Ball has secured 3.3 million for sewer. A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping. Jury selection to begin...
kalb.com
2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
ktalnews.com
17 arrested in Natchitoches on firearms, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week. Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit...
