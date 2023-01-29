ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, LA

kalb.com

Theatre Louisiana Christian presents debut of student-written play

PINEVILLE, La. - Theatre Louisiana Christian opens Thursday, Feb. 2, with the mysterious “It’s About Time,” which follows high school students around while they travel through time. This is the first-ever TLC production written and directed by a student, Dustin Morace. “It was certainly challenging to do...
PINEVILLE, LA
KTBS

Tasty Tuesday: SweetD’s Bakery

NATCHITOCHES, La. - KTBS 3's Rick Rowe continues his mission to find the best king cakes in the ArkLaTex this Mardi Gras season. This morning, he checked out SweetD's Bakery in Natchitoches.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Missing from Pollock: Sophia Guillory

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile: Sophia Guillory. Guillory, 13, of Pollock, left her home on Monday, Jan. 30. If you know of her whereabouts, call 318-627-3261.
POLLOCK, LA
kalb.com

Two juveniles arrested for theft of Natchitoches fire truck

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Two juveniles have been arrested in Natchitoches Parish in relation to a burglarized fire department and the theft of a fire truck. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on Jan. 18 at the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #10 Fire Department in the 100 block of La. Hwy 485 in Powhatan. Forced entry into the fire station was apparent, and a red 2019 Ford F-550 brush fire truck was missing.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Four men arrested, investigation ongoing into burglaries, thefts in Cloutierville

(Cloutierville)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing to investigate a series of burglaries and thefts in south Natchitoches Parish according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. The burglaries and thefts occurred in the Cloutierville area between the months of May and November 2022. Four arrests have been made in...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomes four new clinicians

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic welcomed four new clinicians to help enhance access to several specialties in the Central Louisiana community. Among the clinicians is endocrinologist Sablaa Ali, D.O., who will be the first active endocrinologist in the region in over a decade. With diabetes and pre-diabetes affecting 1 in every 2 Central Louisianans, this is a critical need that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is thankful to be able to meet. In addition, CHRISTUS Health Louisiana has secured a podiatrist who will be joining the team later this year to help our community in the fight against diabetes.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Escaped inmate captured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An inmate that escaped from a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office work crew on Tuesday morning (Jan. 31) has been captured. Milton Lewis Wilson, Jr., 36, of Alexandria, was taken into custody in the Kelly Street area by the Alexandria Police Department. He will be charged with simple escape and more charges are possible.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Money coming to Rapides Parish for sewer, water projects

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Jan. 27, state lawmakers selected a final round of 19 projects to receive more than $54 million allocated to local water and sewer system upgrades this year. Rapides Parish is one of the areas reaping the benefits. Alexandria is set to receive $1.2...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: More items stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO), more items have been stolen from Rolling Hills Ministries on Hickory Hill Road in the Pineville/Tioga area. RPSO was investigating a previous burglary from August 2022. RPSO said that between Jan. 7 - Jan. 23, 2023,...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Fifth suspect arrested in Simmesport rape, assault case

Alexandria is set to receive 1.2 million dollars for water projects. Ball has secured 3.3 million for sewer. A former major of the Alexandria branch of The Salvation Army has pleaded “not guilty” to a count each of home invasion and out-of-state bail jumping. Jury selection to begin...
SIMMESPORT, LA
kalb.com

2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

17 arrested in Natchitoches on firearms, drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week. Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

