ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa nonprofit delivers food to those in need, even on days below freezing

TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels prepare for snowy and icy winter months by getting members of the community a Blizzard Box, a box of a week’s worth shelf safe food. When the winter weather is severe, Meals on Wheels assemble their “Saint Bernard Team,” a group of people who have cars that can handle icy roads and deliver food in the community no matter what the road conditions.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter winter

TULSA, Okla. — A local animal shelter is investigating an increase of animal cruelty calls during the recent winter weather across Green Country. The Tulsa SPCA has an animal cruelty investigator that handles calls regarding animal cruelty. This week he received 65 calls from people reporting concerns about animal cruelty.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa police detective laid to rest

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a detective was laid to rest after he died from a year-long battle with cancer in January. TPD said 39-year-old Officer William Hays was laid to rest Wednesday morning at a funeral service at South Lakewood Baptist Church. Hays was...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

USDOT open to removing northern leg of IDL, will not force demolition

TULSA, Okla. — The Biden Administration is open to removing the northern leg of downtown Tulsa’s Inner Dispersal Loop, but it will not unilaterally mandate the city to tear it down. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg told FOX23 discussions are happening and proposals are being accepted at...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa hospital hosts open job interviews

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Health System will host walk-in job interviews Wednesday afternoon for several positions. Saint Francis will interview for positions in food service, housekeeping and transportation. Job applicants can visit with recruiters from 1-4 p.m. at Warren Clinic Tower at 6600 S. Yale Ave. For more...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa’s Outsiders House Museum announces death of mascot

TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum announced the death of its unofficial mascot. The museum said on Monday that Spot, a dog who could be seen hanging around the house, died. “Nothing gold can stay. Rest easy, Spot,” read a post on social media. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man pleaded guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. 31-year-old Christopher Travon Brown was convicted of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country. According to court...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

National Register of Historic Places grants available ahead of state nominations

TULSA, Okla. — The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced Wednesday that they will offer matching grants to state, local and tribal governments, as well as nonprofit organizations for the preparation of National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) nominations. The organization said in a statement that they have reserved...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow boutique to reopen under new ownership

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow boutique will be coming under new ownership instead of closing, according to the store’s new owners. On Jan. 4, Glamour Gowns and More, a boutique near S. Main St. and W. Commercial St., announced that they were closing. The closing of...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Shooting call places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours

TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting call placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

North Carolina man arrested after stabbing in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — A North Carolina man was arrested following a stabbing Monday evening in Stillwater, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD). SPD said around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, they responded to a stabbing near S. Main St. and W. 4th. Ave. Officers treated the victim until medical personnel arrived.
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa releases update on sleet, road conditions

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released an update on their winter weather response plan. Street crews came in at midnight and applied brine – a salt and water mix – on the roads. The city said the crews focused on intersections and plowing areas of town that received higher amounts of sleet.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Cherokee Nation to offer free tax preparation service beginning Feb. 1

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced plans to offer its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program to help families prepare to file their 2022 state and federal income tax forms for free Wednesday. The VITA program has prepared and submitted nearly 18,000 tax returns in the last 10...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BBB warns about weight loss product scams

TULSA, Okla. — When it comes to New Year’s Resolutions, losing weight is at the top of the list. Unfortunately, that can lead to scams. The Better Business Bureau reports most weight loss product scams start with promises that are simply too good to be true. Amie Mitchell...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Former NBA star’s restaurant moving into former WPX building

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is getting a new restaurant and filling a void in a largely vacant downtown building. Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to move into the first floor of the building near MLK and Cameron. The massive building was originally built for WPX Energy but the company ended...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy