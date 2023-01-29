TULSA, Okla. — Meals on Wheels prepare for snowy and icy winter months by getting members of the community a Blizzard Box, a box of a week’s worth shelf safe food. When the winter weather is severe, Meals on Wheels assemble their “Saint Bernard Team,” a group of people who have cars that can handle icy roads and deliver food in the community no matter what the road conditions.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO