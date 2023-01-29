ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

Gator football team to hold Orange & Blue Game on Thursday, April 13

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Few college football programs are in greater need of a fresh start than the Florida Gators. The team went 6-7 for the second straight season in year one under Billy Napier, and then lost out on quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. The Gators have now given fans something to look forward to in the spring of 2023.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Belleview High School hires Thomas Elliot as new football coach

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview High School has a new football coach with experience at the professional level. Thomas Elliot is the new leader of the program. He was a quarterback at the University of Northern Alabama and was also part of the coaching staff at Leeds High School in Alabama, which won three state championships during his tenure.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Florida Gateway College holds Black History Month proclamation ceremony

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Florida Gateway College will hold a Black History Month proclamation ceremony on Wednesday. Students, faculty, and staff will gather at the flag pole in front of the FGC administration building for the ceremony. Officials will declare February 2023 as black history month at...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

People across North Central Florida learn to use ham radios for communication

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Amateur Radio Society invited the public to Waldo City Square to show a demonstration of another form of communication in case of severe emergency situations. Amateur radios, better known as ham radios, were invented in the early 1900′s to communicate during power outages. “One...
WALDO, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash

FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Chabad UF Jewish Center to hold Holocaust remembrance event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holocaust survivor is recounting his past through three concentration camps during a remembrance event in Gainesville on Tuesday. Saul Dreier, 97, is the sole survivor of his family. He credits his passion for music for helping him survive. Dreier will speak at UF Chabad starting...
GAINESVILLE, FL

