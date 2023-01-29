Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
WCJB
Gator football team to hold Orange & Blue Game on Thursday, April 13
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Few college football programs are in greater need of a fresh start than the Florida Gators. The team went 6-7 for the second straight season in year one under Billy Napier, and then lost out on quarterback signee Jaden Rashada. The Gators have now given fans something to look forward to in the spring of 2023.
WCJB
Belleview High School hires Thomas Elliot as new football coach
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Belleview High School has a new football coach with experience at the professional level. Thomas Elliot is the new leader of the program. He was a quarterback at the University of Northern Alabama and was also part of the coaching staff at Leeds High School in Alabama, which won three state championships during his tenure.
WCJB
UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center hosts three-day Gainesville tech week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Gainesville tech week kicks off at the UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center starting on Wednesday. Day one of the event includes a tech education panel, a lecture on Gainesville’s tech ecosystem, and more. Day two will be held at 1908 Grand 215 N...
WCJB
Hamilton County prosecutors charge Lake City activist after basketball game incident
JASPER, Fla. (WCJB) - Prosecutors in Hamilton County charged a Lake City activist with a pair of misdemeanor charges after an incident at a high school basketball game, where a deputy was seen putting his knee on the activist’s neck. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office officials, school...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
WCJB
Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition hosts week of awareness for North Central Florida students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of North Central Florida high school students are being reminded to put their phone down behind the wheel this week. The Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition funded by the Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a week of awareness. Tuesday, students at Branford High School...
WCJB
Florida Gateway College holds Black History Month proclamation ceremony
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with Florida Gateway College will hold a Black History Month proclamation ceremony on Wednesday. Students, faculty, and staff will gather at the flag pole in front of the FGC administration building for the ceremony. Officials will declare February 2023 as black history month at...
WCJB
UF President Fuchs responds to antisemitic messages on campus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida President Kent Fuchs is responding to antisemitic chalk messages left on campus the day after a Jewish student organization hosted a Holocaust survivor. The Chabad UF Jewish Student & Community Center sent a notice about antisemitic graffiti on and off campus. New messages...
WCJB
UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital hosts event that features a Nashville recording artist
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nashville recording artist Cliff Dorsey is set to perform at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Gainesville Harley Davidson officials organized this event as part of their 30th birthday celebration. They will bring motorcycles, toys, and more, as well as host a meet...
WCJB
Jury selection of accused January 6th conspirator from Marion County begins
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - Jury selection in the federal trial of accused January 6th conspirator Connie Meggs of Marion County begins Wednesday. Meggs, 59, is a resident of Dunnellon. Meggs is being brought up on charges after she, along with her husband Kelly Meggs, and others participated in the January...
WCJB
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
WCJB
City of Gainesville names first-ever Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is adding a new officer position to the payroll, and it’s meant to prioritize combating climate change. Dan Zhu will serve as the city’s first Chief Climate Officer, a position that’s designed to provide guidance to city officials when making decisions, while keeping climate concerns at the forefront.
WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority hosts workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will hold a workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building to Meridian Behavioral Healthcare on Tuesday. No official action will be taken at this workshop but officials will discuss the proposed use of the hospital by Meridian as well as hear from the public with any questions they have.
WCJB
People across North Central Florida learn to use ham radios for communication
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Amateur Radio Society invited the public to Waldo City Square to show a demonstration of another form of communication in case of severe emergency situations. Amateur radios, better known as ham radios, were invented in the early 1900′s to communicate during power outages. “One...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
WCJB
First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
WCJB
North Marion High School student killed in motorcycle crash
FLEMINGTON, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old from Reddick was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday morning in Marion County. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as North Marion High School student James Wilkerson. State troopers say the 18-year-old was driving a motorcycle on Northwest 100th...
WCJB
Williston businessman has sentencing hearing in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston businessman Patrick Parker Walsh will have a sentencing hearing in federal court in Gainesville. Walsh plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. This is while defrauding the small business administrations “paycheck protection” loan program on behalf of his company Airsign. He faces...
WCJB
Chabad UF Jewish Center to hold Holocaust remembrance event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holocaust survivor is recounting his past through three concentration camps during a remembrance event in Gainesville on Tuesday. Saul Dreier, 97, is the sole survivor of his family. He credits his passion for music for helping him survive. Dreier will speak at UF Chabad starting...
WCJB
Ocala food truck owner meets with Guy Fieri, teases ‘secret projects’
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food Network star Guy Fieri met with more people from Ocala in the last week to offer wisdom to a popular barbecue food truck just months after gifting pies to the police department. In a Facebook Post, Big Lee’s - Serious About Barbecue shared a photo...
Comments / 0