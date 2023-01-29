ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

#10 Iowa women hold off Nebraska’s 4th quarter rally

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RStux_0kUtht8W00

(Iowa City) Nebraska had a 26-13 4th quarter advantage against Iowa, but the Hawkeye women had enough breathing room to pick up an 80-76 win at home on Saturday.

Iowa improves to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten. Nebraska had an early lead, but a 26-9 2nd quarter push the Hawks gave the home team a 41-30 halftime edge.

Caitlin Clark was 10/12 at the free-throw line and tallied 33 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals. Monica Czinano make 7/10 from the floor, scored 17 points, and grabbed 12 rebounds. Hannah Stuelke played 21 minutes off the bench and provided 12 points.

Iowa takes a six game win streak into a big showdown at home against top ten ranked Maryland on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: LATE SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Our first signing of the day is a tight end from the Lone Star State that I am very excited about!. Ismael Smith Flores, the 6'5" 220 lb. behemoth from Arlington, Texas signed with the Huskers this morning. His father, Leroy Smith, played defensive end at the University of Iowa, and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1991, garnering an unheard-of 18 sacks in one season. His mother attended Iowa as well. THIS KID WAS A DOUBLE LEGACY TO IOWA & WE BEAT OUT THE HAWKEYES FOR HIM. If nothing else, you all should love him for that reason alone! He also is a damn good football player.
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program

Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 cornerback D’Andre Barnes. The program made the announcement official on Signing Day Wednesday. Barnes is from Colorado, and measures in at 6 feet, 175 pounds. He is a member of the class of 2023. Barnes had offers on the table from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Nevada, and Wyoming. He visited Nebraska on January 28.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman NIL money goes to philanthropy, not personal enrichment

When it comes to the crop of incoming Nebraska football signees, there may not be a single player whose story is more interesting than Malachi Coleman’s. There’s been much written about the fact that the Lincoln East product seems to have a wisdom and maturity beyond his years. He’s also made no secret about the fact that his own upbringing and backstory has made it important to him that others with similar childhoods are able to benefit from his experiences.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender

It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa outguns Rutgers, 93-82

(Iowa City) Iowa improved to 13-8 in men’s basketball with Sunday’s 93-82 home win over Rutgers. Kris Murray contributed 24 points and 6 rebounds. Ahron Ulis scored 16 points. Tony Perkins and Connor McCaffery each scored 11. Iowa made 12/24 from 3-point range and 29/34 at the free-throw line.
IOWA CITY, IA
ClutchPoints

Nebraska’s biggest recruiting needs before National Signing Day

Nebraska,’s 2023 recruit class is shaping up. However, some key positions on the depth chart remain unfilled. As the transfer portal continues to grow due to post-bowl game and coaching changes, new head coach Matt Rhule and the Cornhuskers have a chance to fill the missing pieces to make an impact in the upcoming season. Maybe they can even make it to the CFP, right? Here we will discuss the biggest recruiting needs of the Nebraska Cornhuskers before National Signing Day for the 2023 college football season.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln

Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
LINCOLN, NE
norfolkneradio.com

California defensive lineman commits to Nebraska

Nebraska picked up their 27th high school commit for the 2023 class as three-star defensive lineman Sua Lefotu announced his commitment to the Huskers on his social media over the weekend. The 6’4”, 285 pound defensive end spent his high school career at national high school powerhouse St. John’s Bosco...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says

LINCOLN — A bill before the Nebraska Legislature could kill Omaha’s modern-day streetcar, as it would curb future tax-increment financing revenue that city leaders are counting on to pay off the project. That’s according to Steve Jensen, a City of Omaha economic development aide, who spoke Tuesday at a legislative committee hearing on the TIF-related […] The post Omaha streetcar plan in jeopardy under proposed legislation, Omaha mayoral aide says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
22K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy