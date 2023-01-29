10 Iowa women hold off Nebraska’s 4th quarter rally

(Iowa City) Nebraska had a 26-13 4th quarter advantage against Iowa, but the Hawkeye women had enough breathing room to pick up an 80-76 win at home on Saturday.

Iowa improves to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the Big Ten. Nebraska had an early lead, but a 26-9 2nd quarter push the Hawks gave the home team a 41-30 halftime edge.

Caitlin Clark was 10/12 at the free-throw line and tallied 33 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals. Monica Czinano make 7/10 from the floor, scored 17 points, and grabbed 12 rebounds. Hannah Stuelke played 21 minutes off the bench and provided 12 points.

Iowa takes a six game win streak into a big showdown at home against top ten ranked Maryland on Thursday.