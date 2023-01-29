ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Idaho's largest health care provider to take action after worker displays hand gesture associated with white supremacy

By BY AUDREY DUTTON Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OFwiq_0kUthqUL00

Idaho’s largest health system says it is investigating and “will take appropriate actions” after a St. Luke’s Magic Valley medical team member was shown in a photo on St. Luke’s social media displaying a hand gesture associated with white supremacy.

The photo accompanied a post on St. Luke’s official social media, announcing a new piece of equipment for cardiovascular procedures at the St. Luke’s hospital in Twin Falls. The post has been removed from St. Luke’s social media.

The man displaying the hand gesture is wearing scrubs and a surgical mask, as are others in the photo. Others are giving a thumbs up.

The gesture is an upside-down version of the OK hand symbol. The thumb and pointer finger make a circle, and the other three fingers are spread out.

It was initially promoted online by an internet forum whose members wanted to trick others into believing it was being used as a hate symbol; over time, it has been adopted by white supremacy and extremist groups, as well as attention-seekers, while still retaining non-racist meanings.

The Anti-Defamation League, an organization that monitors hate, antisemitism and civil rights abuses, notes that “particular caution must be used when evaluating this symbol” because it has several meanings.

That advice is echoed by the national association of human resources professionals, who are responsible for ensuring workplaces comply with laws and ethical standards.

“It is incumbent upon employers to be aware of cultural changes so they can create welcoming work cultures and guard against hostile environments,” says an article by the Society for Human Resource Management about the hand gesture.

St. Luke’s provided this statement to its staff and to media regarding the photo:

"A photo showing a St. Luke’s team member making an inappropriate hand gesture that is often interpreted as highly offensive briefly circulated on social media recently. When we became aware of the image and the negative meaning many people have assigned to it, we quickly removed it and initiated an internal investigation. We will take appropriate actions based on the findings. The hand gesture has often been associated with white supremacy. We condemn any act that could be perceived as racist, discriminatory, threatening, demeaning or dehumanizing. St. Luke’s is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, our values and our mission to care for all. We continuously strive to align our actions to ensure a safe, caring and welcoming environment for everyone in our communities."

Comments / 45

Mike Byrd
3d ago

The most ignorant people writing these articles!!! Go ask your 10 year old what this means. I 100% guarantee he or she is running around school doing this same thing! God you journalists are such garbage

Reply(4)
70
Cindy Ledbetter
3d ago

I know that a friend got into trouble because of the ok sign. Apparently it's a bad sign even though it's been ok for at least two hundred years. This crazy inside out world of bad guys saying good is bad is nothing but evil. God said it would happen. Next saying good morning just might land me in jail. We just don't know what they will do next.

Reply
21
E-bernard
3d ago

This is so ignorant hand signs that have been interpreted. Anything, and everything anymore has been interpreted. This is the biggest joke that is ever going around.

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Radical Idaho Satanists Plan Capitol Gender Affirming Ceremony

As if the state didn't have enough drama involving the legislative session and schools, a group of Satanists announced they would be holding a gender. This event is not the first time that Idaho's statehouse has been used for 'Satanic' rituals and events. We were the first to report on their parade during the National Day of Prayer. You can see the photos below.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Has More Hate Groups Per Capita Than Most Of The U.S.

Even if you make the sweetest, tastiest lemonade of all time, you'll eventually run into someone who doesn't like lemons. Fact of life, right?. We take pride in Boise being an area of kind, accepting people who care about their neighbors. Idaho as a whole, unfortunately, has some work to do when it comes to housing extreme hate groups in our state.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho pharmacists can do a lot more than fill prescriptions

Jan. 16 was not only MLK and Human Rights Day — it was also Pharmacy Day. That's right, every year Idaho State University's College of Pharmacy takes over the top floor at the state Capitol in Boise to inform, educate — and vaccinate. Vaccinate? Yep. Pharmacists in our state can deliver vaccines in arms for COVID, flu, Dtap (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), shingles and pneumonia. And that's not all. They can...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Republicans Move To Ban Transitional Surgeries for Minors

Two Idaho legislators will introduce called the "Vulnerable Child Protection Act". The move by Representative Bruce Skaug (R-Nampa) and Senator Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian), bans puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and sex reassignment surgeries for children struggling with gender dysphoria. Utah and several other states passed similar legislation last week and...
IDAHO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Health Dept. investigation finds Hopewell Elementary sickness outbreak was from Norovirus

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has ruled that several students who got sick at a Beaver County elementary school right before winter break likely had Norovirus.That's the result of an investigation into the illnesses that took place at Hopewell Area Elementary School.Last month, the district superintendent said there was a day where around 30 students went home and sick and another 130 were absent. 
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Daily Montanan

Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources

Republican lawmakers in Montana want to preemptively stop any local governments from banning various energy sources amid a national conversation about gas stove bans, even though no local governments are considering such a prohibition, the sponsor said Tuesday. More than a dozen proponents spoke in favor of Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Sen. Jason Small, […] The post Montana bill seeks to preemptively prohibit bans on energy sources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

After years of teaching the tools of the trade, East Idaho man opens his own welding shop

ST. ANTHONY — After spending seven years teaching welding at North Fremont High School in Ashton, Karl Dahle decided to start his own welding shop. In August, he opened his Upper Valley Fabrication at 940 W. Fourth N. in St. Anthony. “Business has been pretty good,” he said. “It’s just like anybody’s first year of business: It has its ups and downs. It’s getting better.” ...
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

The history of Idaho's queer spaces outside of Boise

This Thursday, Feb. 2, the Fettucine Forum will be hosting an event that looks at the history of queer spaces throughout Idaho, beginning in the 1970s. The lecture will explore where and how LGBTQ+ members found one another, built community and ultimately found a home right here in the Gem state. Dr. Lisa McClain and Boise State University graduate student, Rachel Taylor, joins Idaho Matters to talk more about their upcoming forum.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Why some are raising warning flag on Idaho lawmaker’s children’s books about AR-15s and feminism

In bookstores and online, there are myriad children’s books with a variety of different purposes. Some are written to entertain kids with fanciful stories of adventure. Others teach children their ABCs and address learning manners in fun, accessible ways. One Idaho lawmaker has taken to children’s books to address topics like AR-15s and feminism and has caused some people to raise an eyebrow. The books — “Why Everyone Needs an...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Proposed legislation would prohibit use of student IDs at Idaho voting polls

BOISE — Student ID cards would no longer be a valid form of identification at the polls under legislation proposed Monday. It would also remove the option to sign an affidavit instead of showing photo ID. Rep. Tina Lambert, R-Caldwell, proposed a bill in the House State Affairs Committee that would remove the student ID card as an acceptable form of voter identification, out of concern about out-of-state students coming across the border and voting. ...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Washington Massage Therapist Has License Suspended After He Is Accused of Third-Degree Rape

The state has suspended a Yakima massage therapist's license after he was accused of sexual misconduct involving clients. The state Department of Health alleged in a statement of charges that Jesus Bautista Rodriguez, 40, sexually assaulted a client in late 2021, according to a news release on Tuesday. The client informed the spa owner, and Rodriguez was fired. The statement of charges said at least four more women came forward by March 2022 with allegations of sexual misconduct against Rodriguez.
YAKIMA, WA
95.7 KEZJ

We Were Wrong – Somehow COVID Did Not Kill Snow Days In Idaho

During the COVID Pandemic, the world was forced to make drastic changes to accommodate social distancing. Businesses implemented strict plans to keep employees and customers safe and healthy, even schools had to make a jump from in-person learning to distance learning. How Did COVID Not Kill The Snow Day In...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy