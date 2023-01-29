Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
14news.com
7 vehicles involved in Ohio Co. crash
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County were called to a seven vehicle crash Wednesday morning. They shared photos around 8:30 a.m. Deputies say it was on US 231 S at the Ohio Co./Butler Co. line. They say the road was closed, but is now back open. Officials...
14news.com
Man arrested following apartment fire on W. Illinois St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after emergency crews were called to a fire Wednesday morning in the 900 block of West Illinois Street. Dispatch says those calls came in around 4:40 a.m. Once on scene, firefighters say they could see flames shooting through the roof. EFD...
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
WTVW
Man arrested in connection to Evansville apartment fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man is in the Vanderburgh County jail in connection with an apartment building fire that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to Evansville Police Sergeant Nick Winsett, 22-year-old Jordan Cleary was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with criminal mischief – pecuniary charges of at least $50,000.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 86 in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am a tractor-trailer driven by Halid Pajic collided with a guardrail. Pajic was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for...
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
EPD: Attempted murder on Evansville’s Read Street
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) responded to what they say was an attempted murder incident on Read Street. On Tuesday, EPD says officers were dispatched to a suspicious circumstances call. Officers were told someone was bleeding from his head and was asking for someone to call 911. Officers say they arrived and […]
104.1 WIKY
A Candle Is Believed To Have Started Business Fire
The fire at the Store-N-Lock on Kratzville Road is believed to have started from a candle. A police report states that a tenant advised officers that he accidentally started the fire by knocking over a candle in one of the units. It happened just before 6:00 Monday morning. Firefighters had...
14news.com
Kentucky State Police handle several slide-offs
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police had a busy day when it came to road conditions due to the winter weather. Kentucky Police down in Greenville said around 9:30 a.m. that a semi overturned. The overturned semi was on Dean Road just east of KY-181 N. Police say there was...
14news.com
Crews called after tree falls onto Evansville home, dispatch says
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch say a tree fell onto an Evansville home early Tuesday morning. They say it happened around 2:15 a.m. on Taylor Avenue near Englewood Drive. We’re told the building commissioner was up and checking out that situation. Dispatchers also say there was...
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Daviess County on Saturday night. Dispatch says the crash happened on the 2100 block of Highway 140 East. The call originally came in around 5:37 p.m. Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say when deputies arrived on...
whopam.com
Wintry mix keeps many roads slick and hazardous
More ice, sleet and snow fell last night across Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, keeping travel difficult on some roads and shutting down schools for a second consecutive day. Schools are closed again Wednesday in Christian, Todd, Trigg, Hopkins, Caldwell, Muhlenberg, Montgomery and Stewart counties, in addition to UHA, Heritage...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs during a traffic stop in McCracken County Sunday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 29-year-old Alyssa Barton on Wayne Sullivan Drive just after 3 am. During the stop, Barton and her passenger 36-year-old Timothy Barry of Paducah were...
KFVS12
Man arrested in Paducah on outstanding warrants, including rape
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on several outstanding warrants, including one out of Graves County for third-degree rape. Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, was arrested on warrants charging him with third-degree rape, parole violation and four counts of failure to appear. He was also arrested on...
KFVS12
Assault investigation leads to Paducah man being charged for a stolen vehicle
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County police have arrested a man after investigating for assault and finding out he had a stolen vehicle. Around noon on January 28, McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to North Friendship Road. There were investigating a residence for a report of an assault that had occurred.
WBKO
Utica man arrested after home search
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
wevv.com
Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting
Officers said they found a man limping with multiple injuries on Read Street, who said he was shot in an alley. Attempted murder investigation underway after Evansville shooting. Officers responded to an area of Read Street and found a man who said he had been shot.
14news.com
Witness describes EFD’s rescue of man from Kennedy Tower Apartments balcony
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In downtown Evansville Saturday night, an apartment building caught fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Anna McCray, who lives on the fifth floor of the Kennedy Tower Apartments was home Saturday night, when the fire alarm went off. “The people that lived on seventh, they were...
wkdzradio.com
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
