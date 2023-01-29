BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested under Leandra's Law after a crash that happened Wednesday night in the City of Buffalo. Tiarra Davis was allegedly driving without a license, while intoxicated, when she hit another car near Broadway and Sobieski Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Davis had four kids in the car, and two of them were ejected during the crash, Buffalo Police said Saturday.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO