Two minors ejected in vehicle accident, arrest made
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to a two vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday. At approximately 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area of Broadway and Sobieski Street where, they say, a two vehicle accident with injuries had occurred. Police say the Accident Investigators […]
PSP investigating early morning accident on Edinboro Road
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police and the McKean Hose Company responded to an accident at the intersection of Reichert and Edinboro Road. According to witnesses at the scene, a Jeep hit a PennDOT Plow Truck. The Jeep sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. One person was transported […]
Man dies after crashing into a pole in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department said a man died after a crash early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the 4000 block of Main St. Police said a 2005 Subaru, driven by a 27-year-old man from Buffalo was traveling...
Buffalo woman, 26, arrested under Leandra's Law following crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested under Leandra's Law after a crash that happened Wednesday night in the City of Buffalo. Tiarra Davis was allegedly driving without a license, while intoxicated, when she hit another car near Broadway and Sobieski Street around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday. Davis had four kids in the car, and two of them were ejected during the crash, Buffalo Police said Saturday.
One killed in crash on Main Street in Amherst
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department say they are investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., police responded to a one vehicle crash on Main Street where, they say, a 2005 Subaru, traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. The driver, a 27-year-old […]
11 children aboard school bus involved in Warren County accident
A school bus carrying 11 children was struck by a vehicle Saturday in Warren County, according to the State Police. None of the children were hurt in the wreck about 1:25 p.m. in Hope Township, but both drivers were evaluated for minor injuries by emergency medical services crews, police said.
Teens charged after multiple vehicles stolen
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two teens are facing charges after multiple vehicles were stolen early Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff. At approximately 3:56 a.m. Saturday, a deputy located two vehicles operating on Deborah Lane without lights on. According to authorities, both vehicles fled from the deputy as he attempted to investigate the […]
NY State Police trooper wrote 32 false traffic tickets — including for person who was dead: prosecutors
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A New York State Police trooper allegedly wrote 32 traffic tickets for drivers he never actually stopped, including a person who died prior to being ticketed, prosecutors said Thursday. Edward Longo, 34, is charged with 32 counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, which is […]
Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
DEC Officer recovers stolen vehicle in Steuben County
THURSTON, N.Y. (WETM) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced Thursday the arrest of an individual in possession of a stolen vehicle in the town of Thurston back on Jan. 24. According to the DEC, an Environmental Conservation officer was out on patrol and initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle that they witnessed run […]
Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
Local Woman Accused of DUI with Two Juvenile Passengers
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a local woman is facing charges for driving while under the influence of alcohol with two juvenile passengers. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 66-year-old Deborah Lynn Gauthier, of Marienville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.
Man facing multiple charges following execution of search warrant in Hamburg
The Town of Hamburg Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Wednesday in Hamburg.
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
Three Charged in Altercation
Three men are facing charges after an altercation in Kersey. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to a home for a report of threatening texts. When they arrived, they observed that 41-year-old Jason Ryan, 18-year-old Layton Ryan, and 18-year-old Beau Azzato of Ridgway had been involved in a physical altercation. Visible injuries were observed on both Ryans.
Escaped Warren Woman Located
WARREN, Pa. – A woman who allegedly walked away from her work release program on Friday, Jan. 20, has been found, per the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Sierra Tannler, 30, of Warren was found in Pittsfield Township on Bull Hill Road. Deputies took Tannler into custody and went...
Motorcycle Pursuit Leads To Criminal Charges For Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old man faces a slew of charges following a motorcycle pursuit in Jamestown. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop an unregistered motorcycle on Barrett Avenue near Newland Avenue. The rider of the cycle, however, failed to...
Two hospitalized following crash on I-86 in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating a crash that occurred on I-86 in the Town of Angelica around 9 p.m. Monday.
One Person Airlifted, Two Others Rushed to Local Hospital After Ambulance Crashes, Rolls Over on Route 8
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – One person was airlifted and two others rushed to a local hospital after an ambulance crashed into a guide rail and rolled over in Cornplanter Township on Saturday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash took place at 9:40 a.m. on Saturday, January...
Community rallies behind victims of wrong-way I-86 crash
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown community is coming together to help a family who lost their loved one in a head-on car crash on I-86 this past weekend. People are rallying to help the Town family after 57-year-old Todd Town died when a car driving the wrong way on I-86 collided with his pickup […]
