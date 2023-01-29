Read full article on original website
Sunny Hostin Heats Up ‘The View’ with Call to Fight Back Against GOP: “If They Wanna Go Low, We’ll Go to the Earth’s Crust”
The View got fiery this morning during a discussion about the attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi. The panel heated up as they chatted about new video from the October attack that shows his home was broken into and how he tried to fight back before getting beaten. While discussing the “conspiracy theories” being spread by conservative lawmakers about the incident, Sunny Hostin refused to hold back or back down, demanding Democrats fight fire with fire. Whoopi Goldberg, who introduced the topic, condemned people making light of Pelosi’s attack and injuries, asking, “Why are you allowed to laugh about the...
'You Seem Angry': George Santos OAN Interview Gets Awkward Fast
The mood soured when the New York lawmaker was asked about showing remorse for his lies with a "sincere apology."
