ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Users Get Early Access to Game Not Out Yet
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have early access to a game not even fully out yet. Unfortunately, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC are set to miss out on the new game, as it's only been made available via the console version of the subscription service. As for the game, it's Roboquest, which has been available in Early Access form since 2020 but has yet to fully release.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
ComicBook
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true
It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
ComicBook
New Nintendo Report Hints at Plans for 2023 Switch Lineup
A new report tied to Nintendo has shed additional light on what the Japanese gaming company might have in store for 2023. At this point in time, Nintendo has a pretty solid slate of games poised to come to Switch before the end of the year. Some of these games include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, and Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe. And while most of these titles will surely be a hit with Nintendo fans, it sounds like expectations should be lowered when it comes to the rest of the first-party lineup this year.
ComicBook
Fast X: Vin Diesel Teases "End of The Road" in First Poster
Fast X has a brand new poster ahead of Super Bowl week. The solemn image hypes the end of the road for Dominic Toretto and his rogue family of highly-capable drivers. Plot details of this film have basically been kept under-wraps for a while now. But, small peeks at the production and cast have made their way to social media. Vin Diesel has been teasing a trailer for months now. After the success of F9, fans want to see what's going on for the big finale to this years long journey with Toretto and his crew. Aquaman star Jason Momoa has signed on to be the bad guy this time. Marvel actress Brie Larson is also in the fold somehow. (Admiring some temporary ink that she may have gotten for filming no less.) Check out the first step on the road to the end of the line right here.
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
MrBeast Is Being Called "Antichrist" on Twitter for Helping Blind People Regain Vision
When it comes to popular YouTubers, MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) definitely makes the list. The longtime creator, who first started posting videos on his namesake channel in 2012, currently has more than 130 million subscribers. He's known for creating videos that feature elaborate stunts, pranks, and challenges. However, MrBeast is also known for using his platform and wealth to help others.
ComicBook
SpongeBob and Pokemon Actually Make Kids Smarter, Says New Report
Television is a wild thing, and as we all know, there are more shows out there than even the biggest buffs can count. It seems there is a show out there for everyone no matter their taste. From action to romance and gaming, you can find anything on the air these days. Of course, kids' programming is also on that list, and a new study has gone live that says some surprising shows actually make audiences smarter just by watching.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
Sony has today revealed the lineup of new games for PS5 and PS4 that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in the month of February 2023. Per usual with PS Plus, the latest slate of titles coming to the "Essential" tier of the service happened to leak just a few days back prior to today's official announcement from Sony. Now, we know that this leak was once again accurate.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adult Swim’s swift Justin Roiland firing only makes Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ silence look worse
In what was an inevitable if still fandom-shattering turn of events, Adult Swim confirmed this week that it has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of the producer/voice actor facing domestic abuse charges and other disturbing details from his past coming to light. The seventh season of the smash-hit animated series will proceed, but without Roiland’s involvement, although his replacement as the two titular characters has yet to be found at the time of writing.
ComicBook
Legend of Zelda LEGO Set Apparently Leaked Online
An official LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda has seemingly leaked online. The set apparently appeared in a paid marketing survey, alongside several other licensed sets currently in development. The set features the Great Deku Tree, which can be built in a style resembling its appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or as it appears in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Three Mini-figs will come with the set, including versions of Link based on both games, as well as a Zelda based on her BotW appearance. As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending official confirmation!
ComicBook
Amnesia: The Bunker Gets Delayed
Amnesia: The Bunker from Frictional Games will no longer be hitting its March release date and will instead be out in May, the developer said this week. The delay comes as a result of "a tough winter" consisting of illnesses that impacted the game's development process. The new release date for the game is May 16th, and when it releases, it'll be available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Ditching the Original Game's Worst Feature
Arguably the worst feature seen in the original version of Resident Evil 4 won't be making a prominent comeback in Capcom's upcoming remake. At this point, Resident Evil 4 is a little over a month from finally returning on modern platforms. And while Capcom has already shown off a fair amount of the game in action, fans of the original title have still been wondering just how many changes will be made in this remake. Luckily, based on new information that has now come about, we now know that one of the most divisive aspects of RE4 will be getting left in the past.
ComicBook
Pokemon Home Update Adds New Scarlet and Violet Feature
A new update has been added for the mobile version of Pokemon Home, adding new compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unfortunately, this is not the update that will allow players to import and export Pokemon into Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo Switch. Instead, this one allows users to look at their Ranked Battle results from the game, as long as they've linked Pokemon Home to their Nintendo account. Following the change, the Battle Data screen now features an image of Scarlet and Violet's Ceruledge and Armarouge battling Corviknight and Garchomp. Full patch notes from the App Store can be found below:
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Shigaraki's Trojan Horse
My Hero Academia's "Final Arc" might just be the biggest battle of the Shonen franchise to date, which is really saying something considering the Paranormal Liberation War was unlike anything seen in the series to date. With the nefarious Shigaraki gaining the strength of All For One as a result of the experiments performed on him by the maniacal Dr. Garaki, the grandson of Nana Shimura has been struggling with his mentor's influence since the War Arc. Luckily, the young villain came up with an interesting play to take back control of his body.
ComicBook
Trigun Stampede Has Unleashed Anime's New Thirst Trap
These days, the anime industry knows what fans want, and what they want is simple. Regardless of their fandom, netizens will never say no to cute characters, and the industry keeps churning them out in spades. Guys like Gojo have had a vice grip on the scene for years, and now, it looks like Trigun Stampede has brought out anime's newest thirst trap.
ComicBook
Five Nights at Freddy's Movie Begins Filming, First Set Photo Released
The Five Nights at Freddy's movie has officially started filming. Video game adaptations are some of the most hellish projects in all of Hollywood. For the longest time, a number of video games have been adapted for the silver screen and many of them were terrible or just ok at best. Some of the biggest ones also had trouble getting off the ground and experienced tons of turn over from actors, writers, directors, and so on. This is one of the major problems that plagued Uncharted and even The Last of Us to an extent, but the latter turned out much better than the former. One of the projects that has lingered in development hell for some time is the Five Nights at Freddy's movie.
