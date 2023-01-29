Read full article on original website
Major retail store closed another location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
U of SC Assistive Technology Program Hosts 30th Anniversary ExpoPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump’s ‘Intimate’ 2024 Campaign Launch
Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign this past weekend in South Carolina, so naturally The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was right there with him to take the temperature of his smaller than usual crowd.While the event was “originally permitted as a MAGA rally,” Klepper explained that it was “later downgraded to an ‘intimate’ event.” The fans in attendance were equally confused about what it was they were attending and the comedian quickly realized that the “heavily vetted VIPs” included people like “Sombrero Trump” and a whole host of folks who still believe Trump is president.“There’s a...
Gov. McMaster Among Members Of Trump's South Carolina Leadership Team
(Columbia, SC)- Governor Henry McMaster is now part of former President Trump's South Carolina Leadership Team. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham are also members of the team. Their involvement in the 45th president's bid for the White House was announced on Saturday. Former President Trump was...
South Carolina proposed to start the Democratic presidential election
On Dec. 2, 2022, President Joe Biden proposed that South Carolina should be moved to the start of the Democrat’s presidential primary calendar for 2024. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) will have to approve these changes before the end of February 2024, but it is unclear when these changes might be approved, according to NHPR.
Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
Video of Trump Being Prayed for at South Carolina Eatery Viewed 1.9M Times
The former president made an unannounced stop at a burger shop following an event launching his 2024 campaign in the state.
Attorney General, Governor Request Rehearing On Fetal Heartbeat Law
(Columbia, SC)- South Carolina's governor and attorney general are petitioning the state's highest court to rehear an abortion ban. Earlier this month the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled the state's fetal heartbeat law, which bans abortion at six weeks, violates constitutional rights to privacy. Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed...
South Carolina proposes bill to whitewash slavery history or erase it completely by not teaching it
COLUMBIA, SC. - A new bill is being proposed in South Carolina to prevent schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, named the South Carolina Transparency and Integrity in Education Act, was introduced by Rep. Jermaine Johnson, a Democrat from Hopkins, in response to the recent attempts by Republicans to "censor the teaching of Black history."
Rate Payer Protection Act passes in SC State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina State House lawmakers have passed a bill designed to protect whistle-blowers at utility companies in the state. Today lawmakers passed the Rate Payer Protection Act, which prohibits a public utility from taking action against an employee who reports wrongdoing. In 2017 investigators say SCE&G...
Chuck Todd explains how important South Carolina is to Republicans running for president
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's less than two years out from the 2024 presidential election. There have been reports swirling around about some public figures like Nikki Haley to Ron DeSantis to Liz Cheney who may throw their hats into the ring, but not many considering how close it is to Election Day.
SC bill would prevent teaching about slave owners, ‘including George Washington’
"...the Founding Fathers, the people that made America based on their opinions, these people owned slaves," said SC State Rep. Jermaine L. Johnson.
South Carolina Named One of America’s Most Dangerous States… AGAIN!
Well, what can you say when it comes to this one? Be mindful, this is just a report of the state overall. There are tons of areas in every state that are rough and some areas that are perfectly fine. Let’s just get that out of the way before we dive into this information. Wondering if you live in one of America’s most dangerous states? Or maybe you already know. From the news, we see horror stories when it comes to some states, but things can truly happen anywhere. Some states may be more frequent than others.
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
This South Carolina entrepreneur is giving away millions
Recently I have been writing a series of news stories focusing on people who give back generously to local organizations. We all need to read positive news, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Murdaugh defense team pushes back on alleged ‘I did him so bad’ statement
Alex Murdaugh's defense team say their client was misquoted while the jury was shown his second recorded interview with law enforcement days after his wife and son were murdered.
The 12 Best South Carolina Islands to Visit
Whether you’re intrigued by pirate lore, love exploring salt marshes, fancy a birdwatching holiday or just need a stress-free escape where wild horses run free, these 12 best South Carolina islands deliver.
2 men charged in 2019 killing of transgender woman in South Carolina
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two men have been charged in connection with a 2019 killing of a transgender woman in South Carolina, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 26-year-old Daqua Ritter was charged with a hate crime in the killing of Dime Doe, a transgender woman. 24-year-old Xavier Pinckney is charged with two […]
Lawmakers push to make SC body cam footage public
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Every day hundreds of hours of video are captured by body worn cameras in South Carolina. But only a select few are allowed to see it, due to a state law passed in 2015. Now lawmakers are proposing changes in order to increase transparency. The June...
SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
