Columbia, SC

TheDailyBeast

Jordan Klepper Crashes Trump’s ‘Intimate’ 2024 Campaign Launch

Donald Trump officially kicked off his 2024 presidential campaign this past weekend in South Carolina, so naturally The Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper was right there with him to take the temperature of his smaller than usual crowd.While the event was “originally permitted as a MAGA rally,” Klepper explained that it was “later downgraded to an ‘intimate’ event.” The fans in attendance were equally confused about what it was they were attending and the comedian quickly realized that the “heavily vetted VIPs” included people like “Sombrero Trump” and a whole host of folks who still believe Trump is president.“There’s a...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Gov. McMaster Among Members Of Trump's South Carolina Leadership Team

(Columbia, SC)- Governor Henry McMaster is now part of former President Trump's South Carolina Leadership Team. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham are also members of the team. Their involvement in the 45th president's bid for the White House was announced on Saturday. Former President Trump was...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
USC Gamecock

South Carolina proposed to start the Democratic presidential election

On Dec. 2, 2022, President Joe Biden proposed that South Carolina should be moved to the start of the Democrat’s presidential primary calendar for 2024. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) will have to approve these changes before the end of February 2024, but it is unclear when these changes might be approved, according to NHPR.
IOWA STATE
WBTW News13

Trump holds first public 2024 campaign event in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former President Donald Trump addressed hundreds of his supporters at the South Carolina State House, as he unveiled his campaign’s South Carolina Leadership Team for 2024. Trump is making his first public appearance on the campaign trail in South Carolina’s capital city. “This campaign will be about the future,” Trump said, […]
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Attorney General, Governor Request Rehearing On Fetal Heartbeat Law

(Columbia, SC)- South Carolina's governor and attorney general are petitioning the state's highest court to rehear an abortion ban. Earlier this month the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled the state's fetal heartbeat law, which bans abortion at six weeks, violates constitutional rights to privacy. Attorney General Alan Wilson has filed...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Rate Payer Protection Act passes in SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina State House lawmakers have passed a bill designed to protect whistle-blowers at utility companies in the state. Today lawmakers passed the Rate Payer Protection Act, which prohibits a public utility from taking action against an employee who reports wrongdoing. In 2017 investigators say SCE&G...
kiss951.com

South Carolina Named One of America’s Most Dangerous States… AGAIN!

Well, what can you say when it comes to this one? Be mindful, this is just a report of the state overall. There are tons of areas in every state that are rough and some areas that are perfectly fine. Let’s just get that out of the way before we dive into this information. Wondering if you live in one of America’s most dangerous states? Or maybe you already know. From the news, we see horror stories when it comes to some states, but things can truly happen anywhere. Some states may be more frequent than others.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Defense faults crime scene collection in Alex Murdaugh trial

Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son. Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

