Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics, live stream, channel, time, how to watch NBA this season

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQXvr_0kUtgPAj00

Saturday night marks the latest edition of an age-old rivalry as the Los Angeles Lakers (23-26) visit the Boston Celtics (35-15) at TD Garden.

The Lakers are coming off a 113-104 win against the Spurs on Wednesday, which marks their third in their last five games. As for the Celtics, they are currently on a three-game losing skid, which was extended in a 120-117 overtime loss to the visiting Knicks on Thursday.

We have a great slate of 11 NBA games today, make sure you tune in and get access to all the action on fuboTV.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

  • When: Saturday, January 28
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics (-8.5)

O/U: 233.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

