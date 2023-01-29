Damar Hamlin shares heartfelt thank you: 'This is just the beginning of the impact I want to have on the world'

It’s been nearly four weeks since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati during a game against the Bengals.

While Hamlin’s recovery, how it was handled and the response to it dominated NFL headlines, tributes poured in, from the Buffalo Sabres to Donovan Mitchell and so many more.

Since being released from medical care, we’ve seen messages on Twitter from Hamlin and saw him cheering his teammates on from a suite.

And on Saturday evening, we finally heard from Hamlin himself in a video he posted on Instagram.

Seeing Hamlin should make fans smile, considering how far he’s come after the terrifying incident on Monday Night Football.

Hamlin is sporting a shirt and a chain with the logo of his Chasing Millions Foundation, which fans flooded with donations. Above all else, Hamlin is thankful for all the support he’s received.

“Now that my brothers have closed out a strong winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” he said. “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as there was just a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually. It’s just been a lot to process. I can’t tell you how appreciative I am of all the love, all the support and everything that’s just been coming in my way.”

In the video, Hamlin shares special thanks for the Bills medical staff, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Buffalo General Hospital, his parents, his little brother, his family and friends, Bills fans and the entire Bills organization. He said:

“I’m proud to be apart of this team. I’m proud to call you guys my brothers.”

Hamlin was also incredibly thankful of the children that sent him letters:

“You inspire me to keep dreaming big.”

Hamlin, 24, had played in 29 NFL games over two seasons before collapsing against the Bengals.