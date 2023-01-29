ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday

UPDATE: Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the...
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

What we know about the Holyoke Mall fatal shooting

Gunshots broke out at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night during an apparent altercation between two men, leaving a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead, authorities said. The shooting sent crowds of shoppers and employees scrambling for safety as police rushed to the scene with guns...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting

A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
HOLYOKE, MA
nbcboston.com

Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

23-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Deadly Holyoke Mall Shooting

A 23-year-old man was charged with murder Monday morning in the deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors in Hampden County, who also identified the man who died. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, who is from Springfield, was also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield officer sentenced for misleading investigators in Nathan Bill’s case

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz has been sentenced to two years of probation for misleading investigators during the Nathan Bill’s assault investigation. The incident happened back in 2015 and involved off-duty police officers outside of Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Collegian

Suspect in Holyoke Mall shooting in custody, one confirmed dead

HOLYOKE – One person is confirmed dead after a shooting in the Holyoke Mall on Saturday evening, confirmed by Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. The Holyoke Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 6:59 p.m. A male suspect was taken into custody “immediately” after officials arrived at the mall; Gulluni cited no active threat to the public in a statement released on Saturday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
CBS Boston

One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting

HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page.  Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
HOLYOKE, MA

