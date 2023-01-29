Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of a man killed after a hit-and-run crash in Holyoke earlier this month filled a Springfield courtroom Tuesday morning as the driver charged in the case asked for his bail to be lowered. In that courtroom, Byron Salgado Melendez requested a bail reduction as...
Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday
UPDATE: Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the...
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 'Innocent Bystander' At Holyoke Mall: DA
A 23-year-old man from Springfield has been charged with shooting a 33-year-old man, also from Springfield, to death at a Western Massachusetts mall from over the weekend, officials said. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was charged for fatally shooting Trung Tran at the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke on Saturday, Jan. 28, Hampden County...
A Saturday night shooting at the Holyoke Mall left one innocent bystander dead. The suspect in this deadly incident appeared in court for the first time Monday morning.
Gunshots broke out at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night during an apparent altercation between two men, leaving a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead, authorities said. The shooting sent crowds of shoppers and employees scrambling for safety as police rushed to the scene with guns...
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
Man, 54, Injured in Worcester Shooting
A man was shot Saturday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police announced. Worcester police said officers were called around 9:35 p.m. to a Merrifield Street address for a report of a gunshot victim. Responding officers found a 54-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with...
Leshmarie Marin-Viera arrested in connection with fatal Springfield stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing incident that claimed the life of an adult female, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Late Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera turned herself into Springfield police custody after an investigation led authorities to identify her as...
2 females, one adult and one juvenile, injured in Springfield shooting, police say
A juvenile female has undergone treatment for serious injuries and an adult woman has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place in Springfield over the weekend, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Springfield police responded to a...
23-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Deadly Holyoke Mall Shooting
A 23-year-old man was charged with murder Monday morning in the deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Holyoke, Massachusetts, according to prosecutors in Hampden County, who also identified the man who died. Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, who is from Springfield, was also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon...
Springfield officer sentenced for misleading investigators in Nathan Bill’s case
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz has been sentenced to two years of probation for misleading investigators during the Nathan Bill’s assault investigation. The incident happened back in 2015 and involved off-duty police officers outside of Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
Court Documents: Holyoke Mall shooter had license to carry, feared for his life
The man charged in a shooting death at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday had a license to carry (LTC) a gun according to court records.
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect told police he shot at other man because ‘it was him or me’: Bystander killed
HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an employee in the crowded Holyoke Mall Saturday night told police he discharged his gun in self-defense and hit the wrong man. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle, Springfield, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder and assault with...
Man sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton
A Springfield man was sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton.
Three arrested in Springfield after four firearms seized, including three ghost guns
The Springfield Police Department seized a total of four firearms which included three “ghost guns” on Saturday.
State Police search for missing Ware man in Southborough
Sunday marked the third day that State Police have been out searching for a missing man in Southborough.
HOLYOKE – One person is confirmed dead after a shooting in the Holyoke Mall on Saturday evening, confirmed by Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. The Holyoke Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 6:59 p.m. A male suspect was taken into custody “immediately” after officials arrived at the mall; Gulluni cited no active threat to the public in a statement released on Saturday night.
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page. Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
