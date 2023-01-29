Girl Scout cookies distributed to local troops

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Girl Scout cookies were distributed to local troops today.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma (GSEOK) troops were at the Armstrong Relocation-Tulsa warehouse, near E. 61st St. and S. 129th E. Ave., to pick up the cookies in a drive-thru style pickup.

“All the troops from the Tulsa-metro area are coming in this drive-thru style pickup line to get their cases of cookies to start their cookie sale,” said Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs for GSEOK.

A press release about the event said a total of 340,000 packages of cookies were set to be distributed today.

Franklin said it was a great way to start the season off.

“The girls, the troops, the volunteers, everybody is excited, this is a fun day and it’s a great way to start the season off,” she said.

The cookies were stored at the Armstrong Relocation-Tulsa warehouse and Armstrong staff helped load the cookies into cars for the troops.

Franklin said most of the troops in the Tulsa area get their cookies this way.

“Most of the troops, like in the Tulsa area, do this drive-thru. We also have troops, you know, all around the eastern half of the state, and for them, they get a big truck load that gets delivered down to their location,” she said.

Franklin said the cookie program helps support other programs GSEOK does, such as camping, robotics and community service.

She also said the cookie program helps teach girls money management, people skills and goal setting.

Cookie booth sales begin on Feb. 10. To find booths near you, click here.

