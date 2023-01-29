ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Girl Scout cookies distributed to local troops

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1Ak5_0kUtf5st00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Girl Scout cookies were distributed to local troops today.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma (GSEOK) troops were at the Armstrong Relocation-Tulsa warehouse, near E. 61st St. and S. 129th E. Ave., to pick up the cookies in a drive-thru style pickup.

“All the troops from the Tulsa-metro area are coming in this drive-thru style pickup line to get their cases of cookies to start their cookie sale,” said Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs for GSEOK.

A press release about the event said a total of 340,000 packages of cookies were set to be distributed today.

Franklin said it was a great way to start the season off.

“The girls, the troops, the volunteers, everybody is excited, this is a fun day and it’s a great way to start the season off,” she said.

The cookies were stored at the Armstrong Relocation-Tulsa warehouse and Armstrong staff helped load the cookies into cars for the troops.

Franklin said most of the troops in the Tulsa area get their cookies this way.

“Most of the troops, like in the Tulsa area, do this drive-thru. We also have troops, you know, all around the eastern half of the state, and for them, they get a big truck load that gets delivered down to their location,” she said.

Franklin said the cookie program helps support other programs GSEOK does, such as camping, robotics and community service.

She also said the cookie program helps teach girls money management, people skills and goal setting.

Cookie booth sales begin on Feb. 10. To find booths near you, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Tulsa Dream Center in need of coat donations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Dream Center is seeking donations of coats for its organization. The center says it gave away over 300 outfits Monday during below-freezing temperatures to people in need, and now needs more. TDC says it needs any clean and lightly used coats or athletics...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa’s Outsiders House Museum announces death of mascot

TULSA, Okla. — The Outsiders House Museum announced the death of its unofficial mascot. The museum said on Monday that Spot, a dog who could be seen hanging around the house, died. “Nothing gold can stay. Rest easy, Spot,” read a post on social media. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
119K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy