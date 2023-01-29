Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Hundreds injured, 3 dead, as earthquake hits Iran
At least three people were killed and more than 800 injured when a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Saturday night local time, according to Iranian news agencies.
The Jewish Press
Drones, 5.9 Earthquake Inflict Damage on Iranian Targets Overnight Sunday
Here’s what we know so far about Saturday night’s attack on Iran: as of this moment, mysterious explosions have taken place in at least four locations. The first explosion took place in the city of Isfahan, where, according to an official report by the Iranian Defense Ministry, a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex failed. In a statement released early on Sunday, the Ministry said that “one of three drones attacking the defense equipment manufacturing complex in Isfahan was downed by a defense system stationed inside the facility and two others exploded after being caught in traps set by the defense system. According to Iranian press reports, the factory was damaged but there were no casualties, “thanks to God’s blessing.”
US official: Iran factory drone strike believed to have been carried out by Israel.
Officials claim that a drone assault caused the explosion that shook a military base in Iran. According to the Iranian authorities, defensive mechanisms prevented three drone assaults.
France 24
Deadly strikes destroy convoy carrying ‘Iranian weapons’ into Syria
Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks carrying arms into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday. The seven were "truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were "killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night".
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
UK condemns 'barbaric' execution of British-Iranian national
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Young Iranian Couple Jailed for 10 Years Over Video of Them Dancing in Public
A court in Tehran has sentenced two young Iranians to ten and a half years in prison for posting a video of themselves dancing in the capital’s Azadi Square, one of the sites of anti-government protests. Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, can be seen dancing in...
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
WTOP
Israel says aircraft striking Gaza militant sites hours after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says aircraft striking Gaza militant sites hours after Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
The Jewish Press
Watch: IDF Blows Up Underground Hamas Rocket Factory
The IDF blew up an underground Hamas rocket factory in Gaza on Friday morning in response the rockets fired at Israel overnight. The terror factory was located just dozens of meters away from residential buildings and a hotel. The first Gazan rockets were launched at Ashkelon 2 minutes before midnight,...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
The Jewish Press
Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid
JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to the region next week. Palestinian militants fired five rockets at Israel, the military said. Three were intercepted, one fell in an open area and another fell short inside Gaza. Israel carried out a series of airstrikes at what it said were militant targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Thursday’s deadly raid in the Jenin refugee camp was likely to reverberate on Friday as Palestinians gather for weekly Muslim prayers that are often followed by protests. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, had earlier threatened revenge for the raid.
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave
The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
Israeli jets strike Hamas site in Gaza after rocket fired
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli aircraft carried out several raids at a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel’s south, raising already heightened tensions under the country’s new ultranationalist government. The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted a rocket production workshop for the militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza. It said the site contained raw chemical materials. There were no reports of casualties.
Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker
JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...
Bomb-carrying drones targeted a defense factory in central Iran
The Iranian Defense Ministry said it shot down two drones and a third struck the building and caused "minor damage."
Palestinians in uproar after Israeli army kill militants, elderly woman in West Bank
Israeli forces killed six militants and three other people during a West Bank operation on Thursday. One of those slain allegedly included an elderly woman, sparking protests.
