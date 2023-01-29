ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Drones, 5.9 Earthquake Inflict Damage on Iranian Targets Overnight Sunday

Here’s what we know so far about Saturday night’s attack on Iran: as of this moment, mysterious explosions have taken place in at least four locations. The first explosion took place in the city of Isfahan, where, according to an official report by the Iranian Defense Ministry, a quadcopter drone attack on a defense industrial complex failed. In a statement released early on Sunday, the Ministry said that “one of three drones attacking the defense equipment manufacturing complex in Isfahan was downed by a defense system stationed inside the facility and two others exploded after being caught in traps set by the defense system. According to Iranian press reports, the factory was damaged but there were no casualties, “thanks to God’s blessing.”
France 24

Deadly strikes destroy convoy carrying ‘Iranian weapons’ into Syria

Seven people have been killed after air strikes destroyed a convoy of trucks carrying arms into eastern Syria from Iraq, a war monitor said Monday. The seven were "truck drivers and their assistants, all of them non-Syrians", the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding that they were "killed as a result of unidentified aircraft targeting a convoy of Iran-backed groups, last night".
The Jewish Press

Watch: IDF Blows Up Underground Hamas Rocket Factory

The IDF blew up an underground Hamas rocket factory in Gaza on Friday morning in response the rockets fired at Israel overnight. The terror factory was located just dozens of meters away from residential buildings and a hotel. The first Gazan rockets were launched at Ashkelon 2 minutes before midnight,...
The Jewish Press

Iron Dome Intercepts Iranian Fajr-1 Rocket Fired at Israel from Gaza

Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border. The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket, described by Israeli media as an Iranian-made 107mm Fajr-1 missile. The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents...
The Associated Press

Israel, Gaza fighters trade fire after deadly West Bank raid

JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza militants fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes early Friday as tensions soared following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank that killed nine Palestinians, including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman. It was the deadliest single raid in the territory in over two decades. The flare-up in violence poses an early test for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government and casts a shadow on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s expected trip to the region next week. Palestinian militants fired five rockets at Israel, the military said. Three were intercepted, one fell in an open area and another fell short inside Gaza. Israel carried out a series of airstrikes at what it said were militant targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties. Thursday’s deadly raid in the Jenin refugee camp was likely to reverberate on Friday as Palestinians gather for weekly Muslim prayers that are often followed by protests. Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, had earlier threatened revenge for the raid.
France 24

Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave

The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
The Associated Press

Israeli jets strike Hamas site in Gaza after rocket fired

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli aircraft carried out several raids at a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel’s south, raising already heightened tensions under the country’s new ultranationalist government. The Israeli military said the airstrikes targeted a rocket production workshop for the militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza. It said the site contained raw chemical materials. There were no reports of casualties.
KRMG

Israeli police seal off home of Jerusalem synagogue attacker

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police on Sunday sealed up the east Jerusalem home of a Palestinian attacker who killed seven people and wounded three outside a synagogue, one of several punitive measures approved by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet overnight. The move came following a deadly weekend in...

